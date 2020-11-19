MBBS, BDS Seats To Be Reserved Under Central Pool For Children Of COVID Warriors

  • Home
The Health Ministry today approved a new category for selection and nomination of candidates from ‘Wards of COVID Warriors’ under Central Pool MBBS and BDS seats for the academic year 2020-2021.

Education | Updated: Nov 19, 2020 2:20 pm IST

New Delhi:

The Health Ministry today approved a new category for selection and nomination of candidates from ‘Wards of COVID Warriors’ under Central pool (AIQ) MBBS and BDS seats for the academic year 2020-2021.

Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Harsh Vardhan, announced the Government’s decision today, November 19, to introduce a new category ‘Wards of COVID Warriors’.

Five Central Pool MBBS seats have been reserved for this category for the academic year 2020-21.

The selection of candidates will be made by the Medical Council Committee (MCC) through online application on the basis of rank obtained candidates in the NEET 2020 held by National Testing Agency (NTA).

The Minister said that this move aims to honour the noble contribution made by the COVID Warriors in treatment and management of COVID patient. “This will honour the Solemn Sacrifice of all COVID warriors who served with selfless dedication for the cause of duty and humanity”, he stated.

Central pool MBBS seats may be allocated for selection and nomination of the candidates from among the wards of COVID warriors who lost their lives due to COVID-19 or died accidentally while on COVID-19-related duty.

COVID Warriors are all public healthcare providers including community health workers, who may have to be in direct contact and care of COVID-19 patients and who may be at risk of being impacted by this.

Private hospital staff and retired/volunteer/ local urban bodies/ contracted/ daily wage/ ad-hoc/ outsourced staff requisitioned by States/ Central hospitals/ autonomous hospitals of Central/ States/UTs, AIIMS and Institutes of National Importance (INIs)/ hospitals of Central Ministries drafted for COVID-19 related responsibilities are all included.”

The Minister added that the State/UT Government will certify the eligibility for this category.

NEET Counselling
