  • MBBS Admission In Singhania University, Rajasthan Will Be Illegal; National Medical Commission Warns Students

MBBS Admission In Singhania University, Rajasthan Will Be Illegal; National Medical Commission Warns Students

National Medical Commission (NMC) has warned medical aspirants seeking admission to MBBS seats at Singhania University, Rajasthan.

Education | Edited by Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Oct 28, 2022 3:32 pm IST

NMC advised all students to check the status of medical colleges before taking admission
New Delhi:

National Medical Commission (NMC) has warned medical aspirants seeking admission to MBBS seats at Singhania University, Rajasthan. According to NMC's official notice, any admission made by the Singhania University, Pacheri Bari, District Jhunjhunu (Rajasthan) in Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) courses is illegal and void ab initio. NMC has further advised all students, parents and the general public to check the status of medical colleges before taking admission to any of them.

NMC stated in its notice that it has recently come to the notice of the Commission that the Singhania University is inviting applications for MBBS and other medical courses. "The said institution has in its advertisement published in various newspapers claimed that the High Court in the case of IGNOU, has held that there is no provision in the Indian Medical Council Act which authorizes and empowers BoG-MCI to grant permission or recognition to IGNOU to enable it to take admission and impart education in MBBS and other medical courses," NMC said in a statement.

"The said Institution mischievously claims that it is covered by a judgment of the High Court without referring to the cause title and the High Court that has pronounced it. Such a claim is frivolous, baseless and is made in complete violation of law made by Parliament," it added.

The updated list of Medical colleges is available on the NMC website-- nmc.org.in along with the status of the college and the number of seats approved/permitted. NMC advised students to be aware of admissions made by any Institution that imparts courses in modern medicine, namely, MBBS or Diploma in various streams of medicine. Admission to MD, MS, DM and MCh without the prior permission of the NMC is illegal and students so admitted shall not get recognized medical qualifications entitling them to practice medicine.

