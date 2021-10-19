NEET Result 2021: Maharashtra NEET Cut-Off For MBBS Admission From Last Year

NEET cut-off marks for Maharashtra from last year

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) results anytime soon. Students who took the medical entrance test on September 12 must be worried about the cut-off marks required to secure MBBS admission in Government colleges. Maharashtra, which usually has the most number of medical aspirants taking NEET UG has around 25 government/ aided colleges and 18 private colleges for MBBS admission.

Medical aspirants can check the NEET cut-off 2020 of Maharashtra to make a prediction as to how much they need to score for securing a seat in Maharashtra. The NEET cut-off is the qualifying marks that must be scored to qualify NEET UG. The cut-off marks for NEET vary for all categories. The NEET 2021 cut-off will be determined on the basis of factors including number of candidates appearing the test, the difficulty level of NEET and seats available at the participating colleges.

NEET UG Cut-Off Marks For Open Category Students

Government/ Aided College All India Rank Marks Obtained Grant Medical College (GMC) Mumbai 8,971 629 Tilak Medical College Mumbai 8,305 631 GSMC Mumbai 2,669 657 Nair MC, Mumbai 8,609 630 RGMC Kalva, Thane 12,484 618 BJMC, Pune 7,296 635 VM MC, Solapur 20,361 599 GMC Miraj 21,929 596 B Hire MC, Dhule 30,675 579 GMC Kolhapur 23,483 593 HBT and Cooper MC Juhu, Mumbai 10,861 622 GMC Jalgaon 32,363 576 GMC Baramati 23,597 592 GMC Nandurbar 35,547 571 GMC Nagpur 13,731 615 IGMC Nagpur 19,307 601 VNMC Yeotmal 31,209 578 GMC Akola 29,876 581 CGMC Chandrapur 33,495 574 GGMC Gondia 35,097 571 MGIMS MC Sevagram Wardha 23,898 592 GMS Aurangabad 14,738 612 GMC Nanded 25,368 589 SRTS MC Ambajogai 30,095 580 GMC Latur 28,262 584





