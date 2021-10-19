  • Home
NEET Result 2021: Maharashtra NEET Cut-Off For MBBS Admission From Last Year

NEET Result 2021: Maharashtra, which usually has the most number of medical aspirants taking NEET UG has around 25 government/ aided colleges and 18 private colleges for MBBS admission.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Oct 19, 2021 3:25 pm IST

NEET cut-off marks for Maharashtra from last year
New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) results anytime soon. Students who took the medical entrance test on September 12 must be worried about the cut-off marks required to secure MBBS admission in Government colleges. Maharashtra, which usually has the most number of medical aspirants taking NEET UG has around 25 government/ aided colleges and 18 private colleges for MBBS admission.

Medical aspirants can check the NEET cut-off 2020 of Maharashtra to make a prediction as to how much they need to score for securing a seat in Maharashtra. The NEET cut-off is the qualifying marks that must be scored to qualify NEET UG. The cut-off marks for NEET vary for all categories. The NEET 2021 cut-off will be determined on the basis of factors including number of candidates appearing the test, the difficulty level of NEET and seats available at the participating colleges.

NEET UG Cut-Off Marks For Open Category Students

Government/ Aided College

All India Rank

Marks Obtained

Grant Medical College (GMC) Mumbai

8,971

629

Tilak Medical College Mumbai

8,305

631

GSMC Mumbai

2,669

657

Nair MC, Mumbai

8,609

630

RGMC Kalva, Thane

12,484

618

BJMC, Pune

7,296

635

VM MC, Solapur

20,361

599

GMC Miraj

21,929

596

B Hire MC, Dhule

30,675

579

GMC Kolhapur

23,483

593

HBT and Cooper MC Juhu, Mumbai

10,861

622

GMC Jalgaon

32,363

576

GMC Baramati

23,597

592

GMC Nandurbar

35,547

571

GMC Nagpur

13,731

615

IGMC Nagpur

19,307

601

VNMC Yeotmal

31,209

578

GMC Akola

29,876

581

CGMC Chandrapur

33,495

574

GGMC Gondia

35,097

571

MGIMS MC Sevagram Wardha

23,898

592

GMS Aurangabad

14,738

612

GMC Nanded

25,368

589

SRTS MC Ambajogai

30,095

580

GMC Latur

28,262

584


NEET Cut-Off Marks For Open Category Students From Last Year

Private Medical Colleges

All India Rank

Marks Obtained

KG Somaiya MC Mumbai

37,244

568

Terna MC Nerul Navi Mumbai

39,537

564

MIMER MC, Talegaon Pune

55,391

541

V Pawar MC Nasik

44,878

556

ACPM MC Dhule

46,511

553

VVPF’s Med.Col, Ahmednagar

56,539

539

SKN Med.Col, Pune

66,022

526

Ashwini Med. Col Solapur

65,667

527

Dr U Patil MC Jalgaon

51,986

546

Walawalker MC Ratnagiri

69,627

521

PIMS Islampur, Islampur Sangli

68,687

522

SMBT MC Nashik Nandi Hills

70,762

520

Vedanta MC Palghar

1,24,651

457

SSPM MC Kudal Sindhudurg

73,508

516

NKP Salve MC Nagpur

59,144

535

PDMC Amravati

60,151

534

MIMSR MC Latur

52,317

545

IIMSR Jalna

70,608

520

NEET 2021 Result
