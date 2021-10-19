NEET Result 2021: Maharashtra NEET Cut-Off For MBBS Admission From Last Year
NEET Result 2021: Maharashtra, which usually has the most number of medical aspirants taking NEET UG has around 25 government/ aided colleges and 18 private colleges for MBBS admission.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) results anytime soon. Students who took the medical entrance test on September 12 must be worried about the cut-off marks required to secure MBBS admission in Government colleges. Maharashtra, which usually has the most number of medical aspirants taking NEET UG has around 25 government/ aided colleges and 18 private colleges for MBBS admission.
Medical aspirants can check the NEET cut-off 2020 of Maharashtra to make a prediction as to how much they need to score for securing a seat in Maharashtra. The NEET cut-off is the qualifying marks that must be scored to qualify NEET UG. The cut-off marks for NEET vary for all categories. The NEET 2021 cut-off will be determined on the basis of factors including number of candidates appearing the test, the difficulty level of NEET and seats available at the participating colleges.
NEET UG Cut-Off Marks For Open Category Students
Government/ Aided College
All India Rank
Marks Obtained
Grant Medical College (GMC) Mumbai
8,971
629
Tilak Medical College Mumbai
8,305
631
GSMC Mumbai
2,669
657
Nair MC, Mumbai
8,609
630
RGMC Kalva, Thane
12,484
618
BJMC, Pune
7,296
635
VM MC, Solapur
20,361
599
GMC Miraj
21,929
596
B Hire MC, Dhule
30,675
579
GMC Kolhapur
23,483
593
HBT and Cooper MC Juhu, Mumbai
10,861
622
GMC Jalgaon
32,363
576
GMC Baramati
23,597
592
GMC Nandurbar
35,547
571
GMC Nagpur
13,731
615
IGMC Nagpur
19,307
601
VNMC Yeotmal
31,209
578
GMC Akola
29,876
581
CGMC Chandrapur
33,495
574
GGMC Gondia
35,097
571
MGIMS MC Sevagram Wardha
23,898
592
GMS Aurangabad
14,738
612
GMC Nanded
25,368
589
SRTS MC Ambajogai
30,095
580
GMC Latur
28,262
584
Private Medical Colleges
All India Rank
Marks Obtained
KG Somaiya MC Mumbai
37,244
568
Terna MC Nerul Navi Mumbai
39,537
564
MIMER MC, Talegaon Pune
55,391
541
V Pawar MC Nasik
44,878
556
ACPM MC Dhule
46,511
553
VVPF’s Med.Col, Ahmednagar
56,539
539
SKN Med.Col, Pune
66,022
526
Ashwini Med. Col Solapur
65,667
527
Dr U Patil MC Jalgaon
51,986
546
Walawalker MC Ratnagiri
69,627
521
PIMS Islampur, Islampur Sangli
68,687
522
SMBT MC Nashik Nandi Hills
70,762
520
Vedanta MC Palghar
1,24,651
457
SSPM MC Kudal Sindhudurg
73,508
516
NKP Salve MC Nagpur
59,144
535
PDMC Amravati
60,151
534
MIMSR MC Latur
52,317
545
IIMSR Jalna
70,608
520