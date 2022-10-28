MBA Is The Most Popular Online Course: UGC

For the Masters of Business Administration (MBA) programme, a total of 28,956 students enrolled in the course followed by 13,764 students for BBA, MCA- 5,430 students, BCA- 5,166 students, Bachelor of Arts (BA)- 4,028 students

Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: Oct 28, 2022 4:25 pm IST

A total of 28,956 students enrolled in MBA
Image credit: shutterstock.com

The Master of Business Administration (MBA) is the most popular online course followed by the Bachelors of Business Administration (BBA) and Bachelors of Computer Application (BCA), according to the data shared by UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar. For the Masters of Business Administration (MBA) programme, a total of 28,956 students enrolled in the course followed by 13,764 students for BBA, MCA- 5,430 students, BCA- 5,166 students, Bachelor of Arts (BA)- 4,028 students. The data includes candidates from both India and abroad.

According to the UGC data, there is an increase in increase in the number of students enrolled in online courses from 2020-21 to 2021-22. The number of students enrolled in 2021-22 is 72,400, a steep increase from 25,905 students in 2020-21.

As per UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, online programmes provide a window of opportunity to many students who are unable to join physically in a college or University. "However, this will pick up further once we announce the National Digital University together with flexible online education regulations," UGC chairman said.

Through the online programme, students can access high quality education to become skilful and knowledgable. "We need to take advantage of modern digital technologies to prepare engaging digital content and reach out to students using growing internet availability," Mr Kumar said.

According to the UGC data, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Delhi has the maximum students pursuing online programme. The top countries representing international students are- Guyana, UAE, Nepal, Saudi Arabia and USA.

UGC (Online Courses) Regulations
