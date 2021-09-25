Image credit: Shutterstock List of MBA entrance exams other than CAT (representational)

MBA admission: While the Common Admission Test (CAT) is the most preferred entrance exam for candidates seeking admission to MBA programs offered by the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) and other top B-Schools in the country, there are many other entrance exams they can consider.

Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT), Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) MBA (IB), Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) are some of them.

Registration for CAT 2021 has been closed and the exam will take place on November 28. As CAT is a highly competitive exam, MBA aspirants can also appear in these entrance exams to increase their chances of admission. Here are more details about these seven MBA entrance exams in India.

XAT 2022

Xavier Admission Test, or XAT, is held for admission to postgraduate management courses at over 160 institutions, including the XLRI- Xavier School of Management. Registration for the entrance exam is going on and the last date to apply is November 30. Visit xatonline.in for more details.

IIFT MBA (IB) 2022-24

MBA (International Business), flagship programme of the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT), is a six-trimester general management residential programme with a focus on International Business. Admission to this programme is given on the basis of IIFT MBA (IB) entrance exam conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Registration for the exam is going on. The official website is iift.nta.nic.in.

CMAT

The Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) is a national-level entrance exam for admission to management programmes offered by All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE)-affiliated institutions across the country. Till 2018, the test was conducted by the AICTE and since 2019, the NTA is conducting the exam. CMAT 2021 is over. Details of the 2022 session of the exam will be announced at cmat.nta.nic.in.

SNAP 2021

The Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP) is an entrance exam for admission to MBA programmes offered by institutes of Symbiosis International (Deemed University). SNAP 2021 will be conducted on December 19, 2021, January 8, 2022, and January 16, 2022 and results will be announced on February 1. Visit snaptest.org for more details. According to official information, 15 institutes accept the entrance exam scores.

MAT

Management Aptitude Test (MAT) is a standardised test for admission to MBA programmes in over 600 B-schools across the country. MAT 2021 September session is over and results have been announced. For more information, visit mat.aima.in.

Apart from these, students can also consider management entrance exams like ATMA, and NMAT.