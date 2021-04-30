MBA Entrance Exam, ATMA, Result To Be Declared On May 4
The Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) will be announcing the result for AIMS Test for Management Admissions (ATMA 2021) on May 4. The MBA candidates can check their entrance exam results at www.atmaaims.com. ATMA was conducted on April 25 in AI and live human-proctored home-based online test.
Earlier the ATMA 2021 result was to be announced on April 30.
ATMA score card will bear details such as candidate name, sectional marks, and overall percentile.
ATMA 2021 Result; How To Check
Step 1 Visit the official website www.atmaaims.com
Step 2 Click on ATMA 2021 result link
Step 3 Enter login details using username and password
Step 4 ATMA result card will be displayed on the screen
Step 5 Download ATMA result card for further use
ATMA is conducted multiple times in a year for admissions into the 524 participating colleges offering MBA, PGDM, MCA, PGDBA programmes. For the April session, the examination was held on April 25.