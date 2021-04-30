  • Home
The Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) will be announcing the result for AIMS Test for Management Admissions (ATMA 2021) on May 4.

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Apr 30, 2021 1:05 pm IST

ATMA 2021 result to be announced on May 4
New Delhi:

The Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) will be announcing the result for AIMS Test for Management Admissions (ATMA 2021) on May 4. The MBA candidates can check their entrance exam results at www.atmaaims.com. ATMA was conducted on April 25 in AI and live human-proctored home-based online test.

Earlier the ATMA 2021 result was to be announced on April 30.

ATMA score card will bear details such as candidate name, sectional marks, and overall percentile.

ATMA 2021 Result; How To Check

Step 1 Visit the official website www.atmaaims.com

Step 2 Click on ATMA 2021 result link

Step 3 Enter login details using username and password

Step 4 ATMA result card will be displayed on the screen

Step 5 Download ATMA result card for further use

ATMA is conducted multiple times in a year for admissions into the 524 participating colleges offering MBA, PGDM, MCA, PGDBA programmes. For the April session, the examination was held on April 25.

