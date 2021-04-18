ATMA 2021 registrations to close today

The Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) will be closing the registration for AIMS Test for Management Admissions (ATMA) today at atmaims.com. Postgraduate management, MBA candidates will have to apply for the entrance exam along with an application fee of Rs 1,500. Women candidates will get a 25 per cent concession in the exam fee.

ATMA 2021 will be held on April 25. The exam will be conducted as an AI and live human-proctored home-based online test. The result will be announced on April 30.

ATMA Eligibility Criteria

Students must have a graduation degree from any recognized institute or university. Final year students are also eligible to fill the ATMA registration form 2021. AIMS has not set any age restriction for candidates to apply for the ATMA exam.

Steps To Apply For ATMA 2021

Step 1 Visit the official website atmaims.com

Step 2 Click on register for ATMA Exam

Step 3 Fill ATMA registration form by uploading personal information such as name, academic form and other required details

Step 4 Pay registration fee

Step 5 Upload required educational documents and identity proofs

Documents Required To Register For ATMA 2021

The MBA candidates will have to submit a list of documents including educational certificates such Classes 10 and 12 certificates, marksheets, scanned signature, passport size photographs, and net banking details.

ATMA is conducted multiple times in an year for admissions into the participating colleges offering the MBA programmes.

ATMA 2021 paper pattern

ATMA 2021 will be a three-hour long paper divided into the following sections sections-- two parts of each Analytical reasoning, Verbal ability, Quantitative ability. Each section will have 30 questions and the total number of questions will be 180.

The entrance examination will have a negative marking of 0.25 marks.