MBA At IITs: Last Date To Apply With CAT Score; Direct Links

Different Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) that offer Master of Business Administration (MBA) programmes will close registration for the 2021-22 academic session today, January 31. Candidates who have qualified in the Common Admission Test (CAT 2021) cam apply online at the websites of the institutes. Aspirants will have to apply to different IITs on their respective websites by filling up application forms and submitting the required documents.

Department of Management Studies (DMS) - IIT Delhi, Department of Management Studies (DMS) - IIT (ISM) Dhanbad, Shailesh J. Mehta School of Management (SJMSoM) - IIT Bombay, School of Management & Entrepreneurship (SME) - IIT Jodhpur, Department of Management Sciences (DoMS)- IIT Madras and IIT Roorkee, Industrial and Management Engineering (IME)- IIT Kanpur, Vinod Gupta School of Management (VGSoM)- IIT Madras, are currently running the MBA courses.

Apply for IIT- MBA programmes

SJMSoM - IIT Bombay

Department of Management Studies (DMS) - IIT Delhi

(SME) - IIT Jodhpur

IIT (ISM) Dhanbad

(VGSoM)- IIT Madras

(DoMS)- IIT Madras

(IME)- IIT Kanpur

(DoMS)- IIT Roorkee

Candidates who are selected on the basis of online applications, will be intimidated about different admission processes on their online admission portal. The final shortlisted candidates for MBA admissions will be separately notified on their registered email id.

The results of CAT 2021 were declared by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM Indore) on January 2. The CAT exam result 2020 will be valid till December 31, 2021.