  • Home
  • Education
  • MBA At IITs: Last Date To Apply With CAT Score; Direct Links

MBA At IITs: Last Date To Apply With CAT Score; Direct Links

CAT qualified candidates can apply online for MBA programmes at eight Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). The last date to submit IIT MBA 2021 application forms is January 31.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jan 31, 2021 8:43 am IST

RELATED NEWS

IIM Admission 2021-23; Check Cut-Off, Eligibility Criteria
CAT Result 2020: Seven Out Of 9 Toppers From Engineering Background
CAT 2020: Management Entrance Toppers Share Their Experiences
CAT Result 2020 Live Updates: IIM Releases Scorecards At Iimcat.ac.in; Check Direct Link
IIM Announces CAT 2020 Result; Here's Direct Link, How To Download
CAT 2020 Result Announced At Iimcat.ac.in; What’s Next
MBA At IITs: Last Date To Apply With CAT Score; Direct Links
MBA At IITs: Last Date To Apply With CAT Score; Direct Links
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Different Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) that offer Master of Business Administration (MBA) programmes will close registration for the 2021-22 academic session today, January 31. Candidates who have qualified in the Common Admission Test (CAT 2021) cam apply online at the websites of the institutes. Aspirants will have to apply to different IITs on their respective websites by filling up application forms and submitting the required documents.

Department of Management Studies (DMS) - IIT Delhi, Department of Management Studies (DMS) - IIT (ISM) Dhanbad, Shailesh J. Mehta School of Management (SJMSoM) - IIT Bombay, School of Management & Entrepreneurship (SME) - IIT Jodhpur, Department of Management Sciences (DoMS)- IIT Madras and IIT Roorkee, Industrial and Management Engineering (IME)- IIT Kanpur, Vinod Gupta School of Management (VGSoM)- IIT Madras, are currently running the MBA courses.

Apply for IIT- MBA programmes

SJMSoM - IIT Bombay

Department of Management Studies (DMS) - IIT Delhi

(SME) - IIT Jodhpur

IIT (ISM) Dhanbad

(VGSoM)- IIT Madras

(DoMS)- IIT Madras

(IME)- IIT Kanpur

(DoMS)- IIT Roorkee

Candidates who are selected on the basis of online applications, will be intimidated about different admission processes on their online admission portal. The final shortlisted candidates for MBA admissions will be separately notified on their registered email id.

The results of CAT 2021 were declared by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM Indore) on January 2. The CAT exam result 2020 will be valid till December 31, 2021.

Click here for more Education News
Education News MBA Admission
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2020-21: Deleted Topics Of Accountancy For Board Exams 2021
CBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2020-21: Deleted Topics Of Accountancy For Board Exams 2021
Rajasthan Government’s Senior Secondary Schools To Have Gandhi Darshan Corners: Chief Minister
Rajasthan Government’s Senior Secondary Schools To Have Gandhi Darshan Corners: Chief Minister
Anganwadi Centres In Punjab To Reopen From February 1
Anganwadi Centres In Punjab To Reopen From February 1
Madhya Pradesh Board Class 10, 12 Exams 2021 Schedule Released; Details Here
Madhya Pradesh Board Class 10, 12 Exams 2021 Schedule Released; Details Here
Delhi University To Open For Final Year Students From February 1
Delhi University To Open For Final Year Students From February 1
.......................... Advertisement ..........................