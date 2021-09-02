MBA Admissions: Major MBA Entrance Exams Open For Application

The admission process for Master of Business Administration(MBA) is open

The admission process for Master of Business Administration(MBA) is open for the upcoming academic year and registration is open for some of the most competitive MBA entrance tests. Open to graduates from a wide range of streams, MBA is one of the most popular postgraduate professional courses.

According to government statistics on higher education from 2019-20, over 6 lakh students were enrolled in MBA in India that year.

Students hoping to join the MBA admissions can appear for various examinations like Common Admission Test 2021 (CAT 2021) for admission to the Indian Institutes of Management (IIM); Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP 2021), Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT 2022), Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT 2022), and Common Management Admission Test (CMAT 2021).

Here are the details on some of the exams.

Common Admission Test 2021 (CAT 2021)

The registration process for CAT 2021 commenced on August 4 and will conclude at 5 pm on September 15. CAT 2021 is scheduled for November 28. Students can apply for CAT at the official website, iimcat.ac.in. The exam will be administered by IIM Ahmedabad on behalf of the IIMs and students qualifying the exam will get admission into IIMs for MBA programmes.

Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP 2021)

Symbiosis International (Deemed) University, Pune has started the registration process for Symbiosis National Aptitude Online Test (SNAP 2021) from August 31. The registration process will continue till November 27. Interested students can apply through the official website -- snaptest.org.

Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT 2022)

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has invited the applications for the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade Admission Test (IIFT 2022) from September 1. Students can apply on the official website of IIFT - iift.ac.in to get themselves registered. The registration process will end on October 15.

Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT 2022)

XAT 2022 registration has also begun, students who are interested to apply for the exams can do so through the official website- xatonline.in. The application process will end on November 30 and the XAT 2022 admit cards will be available to download from December 30 onwards. XAT 2022 examination will be held on January 2, 2022.