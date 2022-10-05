Other management entrance tests other than CAT

The application for Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022 is over. CAT 2022 exam has been scheduled to be held on November 27. Candidates seeking admission to postgraduate management programmes, or MBA programmes, can also consider appearing for other management tests for admission. AICTE CMAT, XAT, IIFT MBA and SNAP are also some of the management entrance tests.

Latest: Download free CAT previous years questions and sample papers, Click here Also See: India's Top Private B-Schools by NIRF. Explore Now Don't Miss: Preparation Tips by Experts, Check Now | 100 Quant Facts Every CAT Aspirant Must Know, Check Now Recommended: 60 Days Preparation Tips and Tricks. Click Here

Let us look at some of the other MBA entrance tests including Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT), Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) MBA (IB), Common Management Admission Test (CMAT), and Management Aptitude Test (MAT) in detail.

AICTE CMAT

Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) is conducted for admission to management programmes at All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE)-affiliated institutions. The National Testing Agency (NTA) organises CMAT. CMAT official website is cmat.nta.nic.in.

AIMA MAT

Management Aptitude Test (MAT) is a national-level test for admission to MBA programmes in over 600 institutions across the country. Mat.aima.in is the official website of MAT.

XAT

Xavier Admission Test (XAT) is held for admission to postgraduate management programmes at over 160 institutions, including the XLRI- Xavier School of Management. The official website of XAT is xatonline.in.

KIITEE Management

KIIT MBA is conducted for admission to Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology School Of Management (KSOM). The official website is ksom.ac.in.

IIFT MBA 2022

IIFT MBA (IB) is conducted for admission to MBA (International Business).It is a six-trimester general management residential programme with a focus on International Business. National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts the exam. The official website is iift.nta.nic.in. Application for IIFT 2023 MBA is underway.

SNAP

The Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP) is conducted for MBA admission offered by institutes of Symbiosis International (Deemed University). Snaptest.org is the official website of SNAP.