CAT 2021 Didn’t Go Well? You Can Sit For 8 Other MBA Entrance Exams

MBA Admission 2021-22: Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad conducted the Common Admission Test, the entrance exam for admission to postgraduate management courses at IIMs and other institutions, on November 28. CAT is a highly-competitive exam and to increase chances of getting admission to an MBA programme, aspirants should consider taking multiple entrance tests.

Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT), Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) MBA (IB), Common Management Admission Test (CMAT), Management Aptitude Test (MAT) are some of them. Here are more information about these exams.

MAT

Management Aptitude Test (MAT) is a standardised test for admission to MBA programmes in over 600 institutions across the country. MAT 2021 December exam is scheduled for December 5 and registration ends tomorrow, December 2. For more information, visit mat.aima.in.

CMAT

Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) is a national-level entrance test for admission to management programmes at All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE)-affiliated institutions across the country. The National Testing Agency (NTA) administers the exam. CMAT 2022 registration will begin soon at cmat.nta.nic.in.

XAT

Registration for the Xavier Admission Test, or XAT, without late fee has been extended till December 10. The exam is held for admission to postgraduate management courses at over 160 institutions, including the XLRI- Xavier School of Management. Visit xatonline.in to apply.

KIITEE Management 2022

KIIT MBA is conducted for admission to Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology School Of Management (KSOM). In addition to KIIT MBA, candidates can also take CAT, MAT, GMAT, CMAT or XAT exams for admission to the institute. The last date to apply is January 10. The test will take place from January 15 -17, 2022. The official website is ksom.ac.in.

IIFT MBA

IIFT MBA (IB) is conducted for admission to MBA (International Business), the flagship programme of the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT). It is a six-trimester general management residential programme with a focus on International Business. National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts the exam. The official website is iift.nta.nic.in.

SNAP

The Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP) is for admission to MBA programmes offered by institutes of Symbiosis International (Deemed University). SNAP 2021 will be conducted on December 19, 2021, January 8, 2022, and January 16, 2022 and results will be announced on February 1.Registration for the exam ended yesterday, November 30. Visit snaptest.org for more details.

Aspirants should also consider ATMA, and NMAT By GMAC exams.