AICTE is accepting application for MBA in Innovation, Entrepreneurship and Venture Development (IEV)

AICTE is accepting applications for the Common Entrance Test on Innovation and Entrepreneurship (CET-IE) 2020. The entrance test is being held for admission to MBA/PGDM in Innovation, Entrepreneurship and Venture Development (IEV) Program for the academic year 2020-21. The entrance test will be proctored online on September 5, 2020.

MBA/PGDM in Innovation, Entrepreneurship and Venture Development (IEV) is an action-oriented program initiated under the National Innovation and Startup Policy of MHRD's Innovation Cell and AICTE. A total of 15 Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) will offer and innovation and incubation-centric 2-year full time PGDM/MBA in IEV.

The online registration for the entrance test will conclude on August 28, 2020. The admit card for the CET will be issued on August 31, 2020.

Online mock tests for the exam will be held on September 1 and 2 and the online CET will finally be held on September 5.

The result of the online test and list of candidates eligible for Personal interview will be released on September 10, 2020.

The Personal Interview of shortlisted candidates will be held by the respective institutes from September 11 to September 15, 2020.

The conclusion of admission procedure and commencement of class will be before October 15, 2020.

Interested students can apply for the exam either through the official AICTE website, 'aicte-india.org', or through MHRD's Innovation Cell (MIC) website, 'mic.gov.in'.

The test will be proctored online. Some of the basic technical requirement for the exam is a computer system with Windows 10, 2 GB RAM, Core 2 Duo, 64 BIT,20 GB Free HDD Space in 'C' drive, Single plug and play colour Web Camera and Microphone with proper driver installed and working. Students are advised to check the complete technical requirements here.







