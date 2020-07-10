“May All Your Dreams Come True”: Mamata Banerjee Congratulates ICSE Students

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee congratulated successful ICSE and ISC students whose annual exam results are declared today. The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations or CICSE, the national level private education board which conducts ICSE or Class 10 and ISC or Class 12 results and 99.34 per cent students have passed in the secondary exams and 96.84 per cent students qualified for higher education in senior secondary exams.

“Congratulations to the batch of 2020 ICSE and ISC students successful this year. May the trauma you faced serve as a lesson for further success in your lives. Applaud teachers and parents for bearing with the situation. Do well. May all your dreams come true,” Ms Banerjee said in a tweet.

Congratulations to the batch of 2020 ICSE and ISC students successful this year. May the trauma you faced serve as a lesson for further success in your lives. Applaud teachers and parents for bearing with the situation. Do well. May all your dreams come true — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) July 10, 2020

The board had to cancel its pending exams in view of the spike in COVID-19 cases and the result has been calculated on the basis of an alternative assessment scheme decided by it.

As per the results announced, a total of 2,06,525 candidates have cleared the ICSE or the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education exams, while 1,377 candidates have been unsuccessful.

The Class 12 exams, called the Indian School Certificate (ISC) exam, have been cleared by 85,611 candidates while 2,798 students have been unsuccessful.

The Council has decided against bringing out a merit list this year in view of "exceptional circumstances".

"Given the exceptional circumstances, this year CISCE will not be publishing a merit list for either the ICSE or ISC year 2020 Examinations," CICSE Chief Executive and Secretary Gerry Arathoon said.