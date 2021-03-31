  • Home
MAT Results To Be Announced Soon For MBA Candidates

The All India Management Association will be releasing the results of the Management Aptitude Test (MAT) on the official website mat.aima.in. The MBA candidates will have to enter their roll number and registration to login to the exam portal.

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Mar 31, 2021 8:23 pm IST

MAT 2021 results to be announced soon
New Delhi:

Read More|| MAT 2021 Paper Based Test Over, What's Next

The MAT March session was conducted in the form of internet-based test (IBT), computer-based test (CBT) and paper-based test (PBT). The paper-based test was conducted on March 6, while the internet-based test was on March 8, 9, 10, 11, 13, 18 and 20. The computer-based test was held on March 24.

Steps To Check MAT 2021 Results

Step 1: Visit the official website of AIMA MAT

Step 2: Click on ‘Download or view, select ‘MAT Results’

Step 3: Choose the MAT examination session - ‘February 2021’

Step 4: Enter the registration number or roll number

Step 5: Click on the submit tab to view the MAT scorecard 2021

Step 6: The MAT result will then be displayed on the screen

The AIMA will conduct the seat allocation round after the announcement of MAT results.

