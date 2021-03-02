MAT-PBT 2021 Registration Deadline Extended Till Tomorrow

All India Management Association (AIMA) has extended the registration deadline for the Management Aptitude Test (MAT 2021) Paper-Based Test (PBT) till tomorrow, March 3. All those who wish to appear in the examination can fill the application form in an online mode through the official website, mat.aima.in. AIMA will also release the admit card tomorrow, March 3, at around 4 pm. MAT 2021 is scheduled to be held on March 6.

MAT 2021: Steps To Register

Step 1: Visit the official website of AIMA MAT - mat.aima.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “Fresh registration” link

Step 3: On a new page, enter the required details and click on the ‘submit; button.

Step 4: Enter the personal, and academic details

Step 5: Select the mode of the examination, test cities and institutes

Step 6: Upload a coloured photograph and signature in the prescribed format

Step 9: Pay the application fee

Step 10: Download the copy of the duly filled application form after submission and take its print out for future reference.

The MAT application fee for the paper-based test is Rs 1,650. The fee can be paid via credit card/ debit card (ATM Card)/ net banking, UPI or Paytm wallet.

MAT is a national-level management entrance examination held for admission to MBA/ PGDM in over 600 B-schools across the nation.