  • Home
  • Education
  • MAT-PBT 2021 Registration Deadline Extended Till Tomorrow

MAT-PBT 2021 Registration Deadline Extended Till Tomorrow

All India Management Association (AIMA) has extended the registration deadline for the Management Aptitude Test (MAT 2021) Paper-Based Test (PBT) till tomorrow, March 3. AIMA will also release the admit card tomorrow at around 4 pm.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Mar 2, 2021 3:48 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

MAT 2021 Exam Today, Check COVID-19 Guidelines, Items Allowed
MAT 2021 Admit Card Released; Check Details Here
MAT 2021 Admit Card Today, Here’s How To Download
MAT 2021 Registration Deadline Extended Till February 16
MAT 2021 Registration Ends Tomorrow
MAT 2020 Result Declared For December Session
MAT-PBT 2021 Registration Deadline Extended Till Tomorrow
MAT-PBT 2021 Registration Deadline Extended Till Tomorrow
New Delhi:

All India Management Association (AIMA) has extended the registration deadline for the Management Aptitude Test (MAT 2021) Paper-Based Test (PBT) till tomorrow, March 3. All those who wish to appear in the examination can fill the application form in an online mode through the official website, mat.aima.in. AIMA will also release the admit card tomorrow, March 3, at around 4 pm. MAT 2021 is scheduled to be held on March 6.

MAT 2021: Steps To Register

Step 1: Visit the official website of AIMA MAT - mat.aima.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “Fresh registration” link

Step 3: On a new page, enter the required details and click on the ‘submit; button.

Step 4: Enter the personal, and academic details

Step 5: Select the mode of the examination, test cities and institutes

Step 6: Upload a coloured photograph and signature in the prescribed format

Step 9: Pay the application fee

Step 10: Download the copy of the duly filled application form after submission and take its print out for future reference.

The MAT application fee for the paper-based test is Rs 1,650. The fee can be paid via credit card/ debit card (ATM Card)/ net banking, UPI or Paytm wallet.

MAT is a national-level management entrance examination held for admission to MBA/ PGDM in over 600 B-schools across the nation.

Click here for more Education News
Management Aptitude Test
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JKBOSE Class 10 Result 2020 Announced For Jammu Winter Zone
JKBOSE Class 10 Result 2020 Announced For Jammu Winter Zone
Government Launches Swachhta Saarthi Fellowship For Students, Community Workers
Government Launches Swachhta Saarthi Fellowship For Students, Community Workers
Increase Opportunity For Knowledge Generation: Centre's Principal Scientific Adviser
Increase Opportunity For Knowledge Generation: Centre's Principal Scientific Adviser
Delhi University Semester 1 Exams Registration Date Extended; Apply By March 5
Delhi University Semester 1 Exams Registration Date Extended; Apply By March 5
India Toy Fair 2021: 3 Kendriya Vidyalayas To Display 72 Different Educational Toys
India Toy Fair 2021: 3 Kendriya Vidyalayas To Display 72 Different Educational Toys
.......................... Advertisement ..........................