MAT PBT 2021 Admit Card Released; Know How To Download

MAT PBT Admit cards released

All India Management Association (AIMA) has released Management Aptitude Test (MAT 2021) admit cards for Paper Based Test (PBT) today, December 1. Candidates appearing for MAT PBT can check and download their admit cards from the official website-- mat.aima.in. AIMA has also extended the application deadline for MAT PBT 2021 till December 2 (1 pm). Admit cards for the newly registered candidates will be available from tomorrow, December 2 (4 pm).

MAT 2021 PBT Admit Card: Direct Link

AIMA will conduct MAT PBT 2021 on December 5. Candidates appearing for the exam will be required to carry their admit cards along with a valid government photo ID proof. Candidates can refer to the admit card for checking their reporting time as AIMA has instructed to report at the exam centre only on the designated batch to ensure social distancing.

MAT 2021 PBT Admit Card: How To Download

Go to the official website-- mat.aima.in

On the homepage, click on the 'Download MAT Admit Cards' link

A new login page will open

Fill in your registration number and date of birth

Click on 'submit'

MAT 2021 PBT admit card will appear on the screen

Check and download the admit card

Take a print out for future reference

AIMA has released a set of guidelines for the students appearing for the MAT PBT exam on December 5. Candidates must wear mask, use sanitiser and follow social distancing in the exam hall.

Candidates will be allowed to carry a face mask, transparent bottle of hand sanitizer, ball point pen (black/blue) and drinking water in the exam hall.