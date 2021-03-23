  • Home
  • Education
  • MAT Computer-Based Test Tomorrow, Check Exam Day Guidelines

MAT Computer-Based Test Tomorrow, Check Exam Day Guidelines

The Phase Two of Management Aptitude Test (MAT) in computer-based mode will be held tomorrow, March 24.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Mar 23, 2021 7:40 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

MAT Admit Card Released For Phase Two Entrance Exam
MAT Registration Window Reopens For March Session
MAT 2021 PBT Admit Card Released; Test On March 6
MAT-PBT 2021 Registration Deadline Extended Till Tomorrow
MAT 2021 Exam Today, Check COVID-19 Guidelines, Items Allowed
MAT 2021 Admit Card Released; Check Details Here
MAT Computer-Based Test Tomorrow, Check Exam Day Guidelines
Computer-based MAT tomorrow; admit card details, exam day guidelines
New Delhi:

The Phase Two of Management Aptitude Test (MAT) in computer-based mode will be held tomorrow, March 24. The All India Management Association, or AIMA, will conduct the MAT in computer-based mode at designated exam centres across the country. As the online centre-based MAT exam will be held amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, AIMA have implemented SOPs for the safety of students and the exam functionaries.

UPDATE: MBA/PGDM applications Open  ITM Business School Apply

AIMA has already released the admit cards for computer-based MAT on the official website mat.aima.in. The candidates can access and download the admit cards by logging into the MAT admission portal. MAT is a national-level management entrance test held for admission to MBA courses of the B-schools accepting MAT scores.

MAT Exam Day Guidelines, Documents To Carry

  • Candidates must carry the admit card of MAT on exam day. The admit card is available for the MAT 2021 exam on mat.aima.in

  • Candidates need to carry a valid ID proof and blue/black ballpoint pen. MAT 2021 admit card will be verified and signed by the invigilator at the time of the examination

  • Items including mobile phones, electronic devices, headphones, and any other electronic gadgets are banned inside the examination centre

  • Candidates must carry their own masks and hand sanitisers to the exam hall

  • Candidates must follow all the instructions and SOPs at the MAT exam centre

As per the MAT 2021 exam pattern, the paper will consist of a total of 200 questions and the duration of MAT computer-based will be 150 minutes. The question paper of MAT 2021 will be divided into five sections -- Intelligence and Critical reasoning, Data Analysis and Sufficiency, Language Comprehension, Indian and Global Environment and Mathematics. As per the marking scheme of MAT 2021, candidates will score one mark for every correct answer and one-fourth of marks will be deducted for the incorrect answers marked.

Click here for more Education News
Management Aptitude Test AIMA MAT
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JEE Main: NIT Cut-Offs For BTech In Electronics And Communication Engineering From Last Year
JEE Main: NIT Cut-Offs For BTech In Electronics And Communication Engineering From Last Year
82 Private Medical Colleges Have Come Up Since 2014, Health Ministry Tells Rajya Sabha
82 Private Medical Colleges Have Come Up Since 2014, Health Ministry Tells Rajya Sabha
List Of States Holding Classes 10, 12 Board Exams In April
List Of States Holding Classes 10, 12 Board Exams In April
Education Minister To Launch CBSE Assessment Framework For Science, Maths, English Tomorrow
Education Minister To Launch CBSE Assessment Framework For Science, Maths, English Tomorrow
Institute of Rural Management Anand Announces IRMASAT Results
Institute of Rural Management Anand Announces IRMASAT Results
.......................... Advertisement ..........................