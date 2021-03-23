MAT Computer-Based Test Tomorrow, Check Exam Day Guidelines

Computer-based MAT tomorrow; admit card details, exam day guidelines

The Phase Two of Management Aptitude Test (MAT) in computer-based mode will be held tomorrow, March 24. The All India Management Association, or AIMA, will conduct the MAT in computer-based mode at designated exam centres across the country. As the online centre-based MAT exam will be held amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, AIMA have implemented SOPs for the safety of students and the exam functionaries.

AIMA has already released the admit cards for computer-based MAT on the official website mat.aima.in. The candidates can access and download the admit cards by logging into the MAT admission portal. MAT is a national-level management entrance test held for admission to MBA courses of the B-schools accepting MAT scores.

MAT Exam Day Guidelines, Documents To Carry

Candidates must carry the admit card of MAT on exam day. The admit card is available for the MAT 2021 exam on mat.aima.in

Candidates need to carry a valid ID proof and blue/black ballpoint pen. MAT 2021 admit card will be verified and signed by the invigilator at the time of the examination

Items including mobile phones, electronic devices, headphones, and any other electronic gadgets are banned inside the examination centre

Candidates must carry their own masks and hand sanitisers to the exam hall

Candidates must follow all the instructions and SOPs at the MAT exam centre

As per the MAT 2021 exam pattern, the paper will consist of a total of 200 questions and the duration of MAT computer-based will be 150 minutes. The question paper of MAT 2021 will be divided into five sections -- Intelligence and Critical reasoning, Data Analysis and Sufficiency, Language Comprehension, Indian and Global Environment and Mathematics. As per the marking scheme of MAT 2021, candidates will score one mark for every correct answer and one-fourth of marks will be deducted for the incorrect answers marked.