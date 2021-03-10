MAT Registration Window Reopens For March Session

The All India Management Association has reopened the registration window for the second session of Management Aptitude Test or MAT 2021. The second session will be conducted in March for the postgraduate management candidates. They can apply at the official website mat.aima.in. The applications can be submitted for the computer-based test and the internet-based test.

Direct link to register for MAT Online Exam 2021

The last date to register for the internet-based test or MAT IBT is March 16 and the last date to register for computer-based test or MAT CBT is March 20. The exams for MAT 2021 IBT mode will be conducted on March 18 and 20, and MAT 2021 CBT is scheduled for March 24.

The first session of MAT 2021 was conducted in a paper-based test format on March 6.

Steps to apply for MAT 2021

Step 1 First, go to the official website of AIMA MAT 2021

Step 2 Click on the link called ‘Register’ at the top right corner of the webpage

Step 3 Then enter the candidate’s name, email, date of birth, mobile number, and password

Step 4 Select location, click on the checkbox and submit button.

Step 5 An OTP will be sent to a registered mobile number, verify phone number using the received OTP and login to complete the MAT 2021 registration.

Step 6 Upload photograph and signature in the prescribed size and format

Step 7 Pay MAT registration fee of Rs 1,650 via credit/ debit card or net banking and download the MAT application form.

Documents required

The candidates will have to upload the scanned copies of Class 10 and Class 12 mark sheet, graduation mark sheet, valid mobile number and email Id, birth certificate and scanned passport size photograph and signature.

The AIMA official website -- mat.aima.in/feb21 -- will host the results. The MAT 2021 PBT score will be accepted by all AICTE-approved institutions, university departments, constituent colleges and affiliated colleges. Candidates have to apply separately to the desired MAT 2021 participating college with the MAT 2021 score.