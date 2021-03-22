  • Home
MAT Admit Card Released For Phase Two Entrance Exam

The All Indian Management Association has released the admit cards for Management Aptitude Test (MAT) computer-based test on the official website mat.aima.in.

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Mar 22, 2021 10:09 pm IST

MAT Admit Card Released For Phase Two Entrance Exam
MAT admit cards released for computer-based test
New Delhi:

The All Indian Management Association has released the admit cards for Management Aptitude Test (MAT) computer-based test on the official website mat.aima.in. The candidates will have to download the admit cards by logging into the MAT admission portal. The phase two of MAT CBT will be held on March 24.

Steps to download MAT Admit Card

Step 1- Visit the official website of AIMA MAT that is mat.aima.in

Step 2- Now click on the ‘Download/ View’ button and select ‘MAT Admit Card’

Step 3- Enter MAT login credentials using registration number, date of birth and email address

Step 4- Click on the ‘Submit’ tab

Step 5- The candidates will be directed to MAT CBT admit card window. Download it for further use.

MAT Exam Pattern

MAT will be a two-and-a-half hour long paper with 200 multiple-choice questions. The questions will be majorly based on data analysis and sufficiency, intelligence and critical reasoning, Indian and global environment, mathematics and language comprehension.

The MAT 2021 PBT score will be accepted by all AICTE-approved institutions, university departments, constituent colleges and affiliated colleges.

Candidates have to apply separately to the desired MAT 2021 participating college with the MAT 2021 score.

