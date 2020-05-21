MAT Admit Card: AIMA Releases Admit Card For May 25 Exam

Image credit: Shutterstock AIMA Releases MAT Admit Card For May 25 Slots

The All India Management Association, or AIMA, has released the admit card of Management Aptitude Test (MAT). MAT 2020 will be conducted in online mode with students writing it from their home. It will be a “remotely proctored internet based test (IBT)”, says the official statement.

The admit cards are released as per the slots of the exams. The first slot of MAT is scheduled to be conducted on May 25.

Candidates can login with their e-mails, passwords and dates of birth on the official website to download the admit card.

Earlier, on May 7, AIMA has announced the detailed IBT schedule,

Detailed IBT schedule





IBT Test date Slots Last Date of Registration Issue of Admit Card May 25 10.00 am to 12.30 pm 6.00 pm to 8.30 pm May 18 May 21 May 30-31 10.00 am to 12.30 pm 4.00 pm to 6.30 pm 23 May May 26 June 6-7 10.00 am to 12.30 pm 4.00 pm to 6.30 pm May 30 June 2 June 13 10.00 am to 12.30 pm 4.00 pm to 6.30 pm June 6 June 9 June 19 10.00 am to 12.30 pm 6.00 pm to 8.30 pm June 12 June 15 June 20 10.00 am to 12.30 pm 4.00 pm to 6.30 pm June 13 June 16 June 24-25 10.00 am to 12.30 pm 6.00 pm to 8.30 pm June 18 June 21





AIMA has taken the decision to conduct MAT 2020 online so that mass gathering at a particular place can be avoided. Candidates must have webcams on their computers with internet access to take the aptitude test in IBT mode.