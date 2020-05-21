MAT Admit Card: AIMA Releases Admit Card For May 25 Exam

  • Home
COVID-19: AIMA has released MAT admit card for the May 25 exam slots. The aptitude test for management programmes can be taken by the students through a “remotely proctored internet based test”.

Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: May 21, 2020 3:34 pm IST

Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The All India Management Association, or AIMA, has released the admit card of Management Aptitude Test (MAT). MAT 2020 will be conducted in online mode with students writing it from their home. It will be a “remotely proctored internet based test (IBT)”, says the official statement.

The admit cards are released as per the slots of the exams. The first slot of MAT is scheduled to be conducted on May 25.

Candidates can login with their e-mails, passwords and dates of birth on the official website to download the admit card.

Earlier, on May 7, AIMA has announced the detailed IBT schedule,

Detailed IBT schedule


IBT Test date

Slots

Last Date of Registration

Issue of Admit Card

May 25

10.00 am to 12.30 pm

6.00 pm to 8.30 pm

May 18

May 21

May 30-31

10.00 am to 12.30 pm

4.00 pm to 6.30 pm

23 May

May 26

June 6-7

10.00 am to 12.30 pm

4.00 pm to 6.30 pm

May 30

June 2

June 13

10.00 am to 12.30 pm

4.00 pm to 6.30 pm

June 6

June 9

June 19

10.00 am to 12.30 pm

6.00 pm to 8.30 pm

June 12

June 15

June 20

10.00 am to 12.30 pm

4.00 pm to 6.30 pm

June 13

June 16

June 24-25

10.00 am to 12.30 pm

6.00 pm to 8.30 pm

June 18

June 21


AIMA has taken the decision to conduct MAT 2020 online so that mass gathering at a particular place can be avoided. Candidates must have webcams on their computers with internet access to take the aptitude test in IBT mode.

AIMA MAT
