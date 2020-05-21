MAT Admit Card: AIMA Releases Admit Card For May 25 Exam
COVID-19: AIMA has released MAT admit card for the May 25 exam slots. The aptitude test for management programmes can be taken by the students through a “remotely proctored internet based test”.
The All India Management Association, or AIMA, has released the admit card of Management Aptitude Test (MAT). MAT 2020 will be conducted in online mode with students writing it from their home. It will be a “remotely proctored internet based test (IBT)”, says the official statement.
The admit cards are released as per the slots of the exams. The first slot of MAT is scheduled to be conducted on May 25.
Candidates can login with their e-mails, passwords and dates of birth on the official website to download the admit card.
Earlier, on May 7, AIMA has announced the detailed IBT schedule,
Detailed IBT schedule
IBT Test date
Slots
Last Date of Registration
Issue of Admit Card
May 25
10.00 am to 12.30 pm
6.00 pm to 8.30 pm
May 18
May 21
May 30-31
10.00 am to 12.30 pm
4.00 pm to 6.30 pm
23 May
May 26
June 6-7
10.00 am to 12.30 pm
4.00 pm to 6.30 pm
May 30
June 2
June 13
10.00 am to 12.30 pm
4.00 pm to 6.30 pm
June 6
June 9
June 19
10.00 am to 12.30 pm
6.00 pm to 8.30 pm
June 12
June 15
June 20
10.00 am to 12.30 pm
4.00 pm to 6.30 pm
June 13
June 16
June 24-25
10.00 am to 12.30 pm
6.00 pm to 8.30 pm
June 18
June 21
AIMA has taken the decision to conduct MAT 2020 online so that mass gathering at a particular place can be avoided. Candidates must have webcams on their computers with internet access to take the aptitude test in IBT mode.