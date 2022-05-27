MAT 2022 Schedule 2 Exam Tomorrow; Check Documents To Carry, Other Details
Candidates who are appearing for the exam have got access to their MAT 2022 admit card on the official website- mat.aima.in on Thursday, May 26.
AIMA MAT 2022: The All India Management Association (AIMA) is set to conduct the Management Aptitude Test, or MAT 2022 May session tomorrow, May 28, 2022. Candidates who are appearing for the exam have got the access to their MAT 2022 admit card on the official website- mat.aima.in on Thursday, May 26. The MAT 2022 phase 2 Paper Based Test (PBT) and Computer Based Test (CBT) are both going to be conducted tomorrow. Candidates are instructed to carry their MAT hall ticket and other requested documents while appearing for the exams.
The MAT is a standardised test to facilitate Business Schools (B-Schools) to screen candidates for admission to MBA and allied programmes. The exam pattern is objective type. The exam paper will have five sections and each section will have forty questions. Total 200 questions will have to be attempted by the candidates over 150 minutes.
MAT 2022 Test Structure
Sections
Number of questions
Suggested time
Language Comprehension
40
30
Intelligence & Critical Reasoning
40
30
Mathematical Skills
40
40
Data Analysis & Sufficiency
40
35
Indian & Global Environment
40
15
“To ensure physical distancing at the test centre entrance, different reporting times will be given to batches of candidates. Hence, it is imperative that you report at the test centre strictly within the reporting time window specified in your admit card,” the AIMA instructed.
MAT 2022 Exam: Documents To Carry
Self-declaration in the format made available to the candidates along with admit card, confirming that they do not have COVID-like symptoms and have not come in contact with anybody who tested positive. Here are documents to carry while appearing for MAT 2022.
- Hard copy (printout) of admit card
- Any valid original Photo ID proof such as Voter ID card, pan card, driving license etc.
- Photo ID card issued by any recognized educational institution.
- For PwD candidates, in addition to the above, a copy of disability certificate issued by a competent authority.
