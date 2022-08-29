MAT 2022 Registration Window Closes Today For PBT Mode; Exam On September 4

Image credit: Shutterstock MAT 2022 registration window closes today for PBT mode

MAT 2022: The All India Management Association (AIMA) will close the registration window for the Management Aptitude Test (MAT) 2022 for the paper-based test (PBT) mode today, August 29. Candidates can fill out the MAT 2022 online application form through the official website of AIMA at - mat.aima.in. The candidates need to pay an application fee of Rs 1850 at the time of the MAT 2022 registration process. Candidates can download the MAT 2022 admit card for the PBT mode examination on August 30, 2022.

Candidates at the time of MAT 2022 registration are required to enter their email id, valid phone number, and banking details and upload their birth certificate, Class 10 mark sheet, Class 12 mark sheet, graduation mark sheet, scanned passport size photograph and scanned signature.

Candidates who have completed their graduation or pursuing the final year of graduation are eligible to register and appear in the MAT 2022 entrance test on September 4. The MAT examination is conducted for admission to Masters of Business Administration (MBA) and Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) programmes in over 600 management institutes.

MAT 2022: Steps To Apply Online