MAT 2022: Registration For Phase 1 PBT, CBT Modes End Today; Here’s How To Apply

AIMA MAT Exam 2022: The All India Management Association (AIMA) will conclude the registration process for the May session of the Management Aptitude Test, or MAT 2022 today, May 9, 2022. AIMA MAT 2022 registration phase 1 for both Paper Based Test (PBT) and Computer Based Test (CBT) will be closed today by the authority. Candidates who are willing to apply for AIMA MAT 2022 for PBT and CBT modes can visit the official website- mat.aima.in to submit the MAT application form 2022.

The candidates who want to apply for MAT 2022 single test mode have to pay the MAT 2022 application fee of Rs 1850 which can be paid through credit card, debit card, net banking, or mobile wallet on the website link.

AIMA MAT Registration 2022: Direct Link

MAT Registration 2022: Steps To Follow

Visit the AIMA MAT official website - mat.aima.in. On the home page, click on the tab “Fresh Candidate to create Login” Candidates have to enter the required information to create MAT login credentials. Log in by entering the new MAT 2022 login details. Pay the application fee of Rs 1850 for your required mode you have chosen for. Upload all the essential documents in a certain format and size. Fill the MAT application form 2022 by entering the your details Submit the AIMA MAT application form 2022 and take a printout of the same for your future references.

“Management Aptitude Test (MAT) is a standardised test being administered since 1988 to facilitate Business Schools (B-Schools) to screen candidates for admission to MBA and allied programmes. Govt. of India, Ministry of HRD approved MAT as a national level test in 2003. Any B-School - national or international - can consider MAT Score as an admission input based on the Score Cards issued to the candidates. The largest test of its kind in the nation, MAT will continue to be your passport to over 600 B-Schools across India,” AIMA official reads.