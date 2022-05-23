MAT 2022 Phase 2 PBT, CBT Registration Process Closes Today; Know How To Apply

Image credit: Shutterstock AIMA MAT 2022 exam registration process will be closed today, May 23

MAT 2022: The registration process for the Management Aptitude Test, or MAT 2022, PBT and CBT phase 2 will be concluded today, May 23, 2022 by the All India Management Association (AIMA). The MAT 2022 registration for phase 2 Paper Based Test (PBT) and Computer Based Test (CBT) is underway at the AIMA official website- mat.aima.in. Candidates who are willing to apply for the MAT 2022 phase 2 exam can visit the above-mentioned website and go through the application process latest by today. MAT 2022 phase 1 CBT and PBT exam was held on May 15, 2022.

The MAT 2022 phase 2 PBT and CBT modes will be conducted on May 28, 2022. To get registered for MAT exam 2022 phase 2, candidates have to pay Rs 1,850 through the credit/debit card, net banking or UPI. The aspirants will get the MAT 2022 admit card for both CBT and PBT mode on May 25, 2022.

MAT 2022 Exam Registration: Steps To Follow

Visit the AIMA MAT official website - mat.aima.in.

On the home page, go to the ‘Register’ link to create your own log-in credential.

Enter personal details such as name, date of birth, email etc.

Click the checkboxes and go for the option ‘Submit’.

The verification will be done through an OTP in this step.

Upload the required documents such as photograph and signature.

Make the payment using any of the online modes.

Submit and download the MAT 2022 application form.

For the unversed, Management Aptitude Test (MAT) is a standardised test being administered to facilitate Business Schools (B-Schools) to screen candidates for admission to MBA and allied programmes.

“Govt. of India, Ministry of HRD approved MAT as a national level test in 2003. Any B-School - national or international - can consider MAT Score as an admission input based on the Score Cards issued to the candidates. The largest test of its kind in the nation, MAT will continue to be your passport to over 600 B-Schools across India,” the AIMA website reads.