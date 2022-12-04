MAT 2022 PBT Registration Window Closes Tomorrow; Admit Card On December 6

  • Home
The MAT PBT 2022 admit card will be released on December 6 and the exam is scheduled to be held on December 11.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Dec 4, 2022 4:16 pm IST

MAT IBT 2022 registration
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The All India Management Association (AIMA) will close the Management Aptitude Test (MAT) 2022 Paper Based Test (PBT) application window tomorrow, December 5. Interested candidates can register online for the MAT PBT exam through the official website- mat.aima.in. While filling out the MAT application form, candidates are also required to pay an application fee of Rs 1,850.

The important documents that are required while filling out the MAT 2022 application form include a valid ID proof (adhaar card, driving license, pan card or voter ID card), valid email ID, phone number, scanned passport-size photograph, scanned signature, Class 10 mark sheet, Class 12 mark sheet, and graduation mark sheet.

Candidates who have completed their graduation in any discipline from a recognized institution are eligible to apply for the MAT PBT exam. Students who are in the final year of graduation can also apply.

In order to apply for the MAT exam candidates first need to visit the official website of AIMA MAT and complete the registration process. After that fill up the application form with the necessary details, upload relevant documents and make the application fee payment. Once the registration window closes the MAT PBT admit card will be released on December 6, 2022.

Management Aptitude Test
