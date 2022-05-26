MAT 2022: AIMA Issues Admit Cards For CBT, PBT Phase 2 Exam; Check How To Download

Image credit: Shutterstock AIMA MAT 2022 phase 2 admit cards are released at mat.aima.in

MAT Admit Card 2022: The All India Management Association (AIMA) has released the admit cards for the Management Aptitude Test, or MAT 2022, phase 2 today, May 26, 2022. The MAT 2022 admit cards for both the Paper Based Test (PBT) and Computer Based Test (CBT) are available on the AIMA official website- mat.aima.in. Candidates who have successfully registered for AIMA MAT 2022 phase 2, can download the admit cards from the website by submitting their registered email ID and password. MAT 2022 will be conducted on May 28, 2022.

The MAT phase 2 registration for both PBT and CBT concluded on May 23, 2022. The AIMA has instructed students to present in the MAT 2022 exam carrying their respective MAT admit cards. Before downloading the admit card for MAT 2022 phase 2 exam, students should recheck the details present on it. MAT 2022 phase 1 CBT and PBT exam was held on May 15, 2022.

MAT 2022 admit card: Steps To Download

Visit the AIMA MAT official website -mat.aima.in The login page will appear. submit the login credentials such as registration number, email ID etc. Click on the tab that reads ‘Submit’. Your MAT 2022 admit card will appear on the screen. Download the admit card and keep a hard copy for future reference.

For the unversed, Management Aptitude Test (MAT) is a standardised test being administered to facilitate Business Schools (B-Schools) to screen candidates for admission to MBA and allied programmes. “Govt. of India, Ministry of HRD approved MAT as a national level test in 2003. Any B-School - national or international - can consider MAT Score as an admission input based on the Score Cards issued to the candidates. The largest test of its kind in the nation, MAT will continue to be your passport to over 600 B-Schools across India,” the AIMA website reads.