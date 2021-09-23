MAT 2021 Result Declared For September Session; Direct Link
Management Aptitude Test (MAT 2021) results have been declared by the All India Management Association (AIMA) on the official website- mat.aima.in. AIMA released the results today and are accessible on the official website and also on the direct link available here.
Students will be required to fill in their registration number and MAT 2021 roll number to access their result.
MAT 2021 Result: Direct Link
MAT 2021 Result: How To Check
Go to the official website MAT - mat.aima.in
Click on the 'MAT 2021 results' on the appeared homepage
A new login page will be displayed on the screen
Click on the login credentials: MAT registration number and roll number
Click on 'Submit'
MAT 2021 results will be displayed on the screen
Check and take a print out of the result
After downloading the results check your roll number, name, date of birth, subject-wise marks, and qualifying status.
MAT 2021 was conducted on a computer based test mode on August 28, 29, and September 4, 5, 11, 12, 14 and paper based test was held on September 5.
Students who qualify the MAT 2021 are eligible to get admission to various masters courses in management domain in the participating institutions. List of participating institutes is as followed:
SPJIMR, Mumbai
Great Lakes Chennai - Great Lakes Institute of Management
Amity University, Noida
GIM Goa - Goa Institute of Management
LPU Jalandhar - Lovely Professional University
BML Munjal University, Gurgaon
BIMTECH Noida - Birla Institute of Management Technology
JIMS Rohini - Jagan Institute of Management Studies Rohini
Welingkar Mumbai - Prin LN Welingkar Institute of Management Development and Research