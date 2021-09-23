  • Home
MAT 2021 Result Declared For September Session; Direct Link

Management Aptitude Test (MAT 2021) results have been declared by the All India Management Association (AIMA) on the official website- mat.aima.in.

Education | Written By Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Sep 23, 2021 8:04 pm IST

MAT 2021 result declared
New Delhi:

Management Aptitude Test (MAT 2021) results have been declared by the All India Management Association (AIMA) on the official website- mat.aima.in. AIMA released the results today and are accessible on the official website and also on the direct link available here.

Latest: Are you prepared for MAT? Take Free MAT Mock Test now. Start Now

Students will be required to fill in their registration number and MAT 2021 roll number to access their result.

MAT 2021 Result: Direct Link

MAT 2021 Result: How To Check

  • Go to the official website MAT - mat.aima.in

  • Click on the 'MAT 2021 results' on the appeared homepage

  • A new login page will be displayed on the screen

  • Click on the login credentials: MAT registration number and roll number

  • Click on 'Submit'

  • MAT 2021 results will be displayed on the screen

  • Check and take a print out of the result

After downloading the results check your roll number, name, date of birth, subject-wise marks, and qualifying status.

MAT 2021 was conducted on a computer based test mode on August 28, 29, and September 4, 5, 11, 12, 14 and paper based test was held on September 5.

Students who qualify the MAT 2021 are eligible to get admission to various masters courses in management domain in the participating institutions. List of participating institutes is as followed:

  1. SPJIMR, Mumbai

  2. Great Lakes Chennai - Great Lakes Institute of Management

  3. Amity University, Noida

  4. GIM Goa - Goa Institute of Management

  5. LPU Jalandhar - Lovely Professional University

  6. BML Munjal University, Gurgaon

  7. BIMTECH Noida - Birla Institute of Management Technology

  8. JIMS Rohini - Jagan Institute of Management Studies Rohini

  9. Welingkar Mumbai - Prin LN Welingkar Institute of Management Development and Research

