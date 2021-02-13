MAT 2021 Registration Ends Tomorrow

The registration for Management Aptitude Test (MAT 2021) exam will close on February 14. All those candidates who are yet to fill MAT 2021 application form can do so on the official website of All India Management Association (AIMA). The registration of MAT can be done in an online mode by using the valid email ID and password. MAT 2021 is held by AIMA four times a year- February, May, September and December.

MAT 2021 admit card will be released on February 16. MAT exam is scheduled to be held on February 20, 2021.

This year, the MAT application fee is Rs 1650. The application fee can be paid in an online mode via credit card/ debit card / net banking, UPI or Paytm.

MAT 2021: How to apply

Step 1: Go to the official website- mat.aima.in

Step 2: Click on ‘Fresh Candidate’ option to create login

Step 3: Key in your name, date of birth, email, mobile number and password

Step 4: Select state/UT and submit

Step 5: An OTP will be sent on the registered mobile number

Step 6: Verify phone number and login to complete the registration

Step 7: Enter your academic details

Step 8: Upload the photograph and signature in a prescribed format

Step 9: Pay the application fee of Rs 1650 via debit/credit card or net banking

Step 10: Download the copy of duly filled MAT application form

Management Aptitude Test (MAT) is a national-level management entrance exam held to offer admission to MBA courses in over 600 business schools. According to the MAT exam pattern, candidates will have to answer 200 questions within a time duration of 2.5 hours.