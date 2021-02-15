MAT 2021 Registration Deadline Extended Till February 16

The registration process for Management Aptitude Test (MAT 2021) examination will close tomorrow, February 16, 2021. All the interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the All India Management Association- mat.aima.in, and proceed with the registration process. The MAT registration can be done by using a valid email ID and password.

AIMA has extended the last date to fill MAT 2021 application form till February 16 (12 pm). Earlier, the last date to register for the MAT exam was February 14, 2021.

MAT exam 2021 will be held on February 20, 2021. The exam is held by the AIMA four times a year- February, May, September and December.

MAT 2021: How To Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website of MAT- mat.aima.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘fresh candidate’ option to create a login

Step 3: Enter name, date of birth, email, mobile number and password

Step 4: Select state/UT, click on checkboxes and submit

Step 5: An OTP will be sent on the registered mobile number

Step 6: Verify phone number and login to complete the registration

Step 7: Enter academic details

Step 8: Upload a photograph and signature in the prescribed format

Step 9: Pay the application fee via debit/credit card or net banking

Step 10: Download a copy of the duly filled application form

MAT 2021 application fee is Rs 1,650. The application fee can be paid in an online mode via credit card/ debit card / net banking, UPI or Paytm.

Management Aptitude Test (MAT 2021) is a national-level management entrance exam held to offer admission to MBA/ PGDM programmes in over 600 B-schools.

According to the exam pattern of MAT, candidates will be required to answer 200 questions within a time duration of 150 minutes.