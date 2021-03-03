MAT 2021 PBT Admit Card Released; Test On March 6

MAT-PBT admit cards have been released by the All India Management Association (AIMA) on the official website. Candidates who have registered for the Management Aptitude Test Paper-based Test (MAT-PBT) can download the MAT admit cards from mat.aima.in. MAT is conducted for admission to postgraduate management programmes. It is held as an all-India exam at designated exam centres across the country.

MAT PBT 2021 Admit Card -- Direct Link

The eligibility test of MAT 2021 will comprise multiple-choice questions. The duration of MAT is 150 minutes. MAT is scheduled to be held on March 6 in offline paper-based mode.

MAT 2021 Admit Card: To Download

Step 1: Visit the official website of AIMA

Step 2: Select the tab designated for MAT 2021 admit card

Step 3: Login at the applicants’ portal

Step 4: Insert the MAT 2021 registration numbers and dates of birth

Step 5: Submit and download the MAT 2021 PBT admit card

The MAT PBT admit card has mention of details including the names of the candidates, mode of test, reporting time, exam roll number, registration number, candidate’s category, candidate’s signature, exam day instructions, candidate’s photograph and date of the examination.

To ensure physical distancing at the entrance of the MAT PBT exam centres, different reporting times have been allocated to batches of candidates. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation, the MAT PBT admit card also includes a Self-Declaration form, duly filled, to be submitted to the exam invigilator on the day of the exam.