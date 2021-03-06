Image credit: Shutterstock MAT 2021 Paper Based Test Over, What's Next

The All India Management Association (AIMA) has conducted the MAT 2021 in paper based mode today, March 6, at multiple centres across the country. The Management Aptitude Test (MAT) in PBT Mode for postgraduate management courses in participating colleges was held today for a duration of two hours and 30 minutes. The test comprised multiple choice questions.

The AIMA official website -- mat.aima.in/feb21 -- will host the results. The MAT 2021 PBT score will be accepted by all AICTE-approved institutions, university departments, constituent colleges and affiliated colleges. Candidates have to apply separately to the desired MAT 2021 participating college with the MAT 2021 score.

Steps To Download MAT Results 2021

Step 1: Go to the official website -- mat.aima.in/feb21

Step 2: Click on the result download link.

Step 3: Insert login credentials including application number, date of birth and security pin.

Step 4: Submit to download results

The result for MAT 2021 PBT will be released on the official website of AIMA. No other form of merit list will be released. Candidates can access the result by logging into the admission portal using the application number and date of birth. Candidates have been advised to track the official website for the results announcement and seat allocation round.