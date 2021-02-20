MAT 2021 Exam Today; Check Exam Day Guidelines

The Management Aptitude Test (MAT) in computer-based mode will be conducted today, February 20. The All India Management Association (AIMA) will hold the MAT in the computer-based mode in multiple exam centres across the country. As the examination is being held amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the authorities have implemented SOPs for the safety of students.

To ensure physical distancing at the test centre entrance, different reporting times have been given to batches of candidates. Hence, it is imperative that candidates report at the test centre within the reporting time window specified in MAT admit card.

“One must not come to the test centre in case he/she feels sick or even has any symptoms of sickness such as fever, cough, cold, headache, etc. In case of the same, candidates will not be allowed into the test centre. Candidate’s temperature will be checked using thermo gun, and he/she will not be allowed into the test centre if the body temperature is higher than normal,” the official notice read.

Management Aptitude Test (MAT) is a national-level management entrance test held for admission to the MBA courses of the B-schools accepting MAT scores. Graduates in any discipline were able to apply for MAT till February 16, 2021.

Exam Day Guidelines, Documents To Carry

Candidates must carry the admit card of MAT on exam day. The admit card is available for the MAT 2021 exam on mat.aima.in.

Candidates need to carry a valid ID proof and blue/black ballpoint pen. MAT 2021 admit card will be verified and signed by the invigilator at the time of the examination.

The banned items in the exam centre include mobile phones, electronic devices, headphones, and any other electronic gadgets.

Candidates must carry their own masks and hand sanitisers to the exam hall.

Candidates must follow all the instructions and SOPs at the MAT exam centre.

Candidates must carry a self-declaration in the format made available to them along with admit card, confirming that they do not have COVID symptoms and have not come in contact with anybody who tested positive.

PwD candidates, in addition to the above, must carry a copy of the disability certificate issued by a competent authority.

MAT Exam Pattern:

As per the MAT 2021 exam pattern, the paper will consist of a total of 200 questions and the duration of MAT computer-based will be 150 minutes. The question paper of MAT 2021 will be divided into five sections -- Intelligence and Critical reasoning, Data Analysis and Sufficiency, Language Comprehension, Indian and Global Environment and Mathematics. As per the marking scheme of MAT 2021, candidates will score one mark for every correct answer and one-fourth of marks will be deducted for the incorrect answers marked.