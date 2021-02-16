MAT 2021 Admit Card Today, Here’s How To Download

  • Home
MAT 2021 Admit Card: The All India Management Association will release the MAT 2021 admit card for the Computer-Based Test (CBT) today, on February 16 on mat.aima.in.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Feb 16, 2021 11:44 am IST | Source: Careers360

New Delhi:

The All India Management Association (AIMA) will release admit cards of the Management Aptitude Test (MAT 2021) on the official website -- mat.aima.in. The admit cards to be released today, on February 16, will be issued for the MAT 2021 Computer-Based Test (CBT) scheduled for February 20. To download the MAT CBT admit card, candidates will have to use their login credentials generated during registration.

MAT 2021 admit cards will have details on the computer-based test, reporting time and exam day guidelines.

MAT CBT Admit Card: Steps To Download

  • Visit the official website -- mat.aima.in

  • Click on the admit card link

  • Login with your credentials

  • Download the admit card, carefully read the instructions and take a printout for future reference

MAT is conducted for admission to master of business administration (MBA) and other allied programmes of business schools. Graduates in any discipline can apply for MAT.

