MAT 2021 Admit Card Released; Check Details Here

All Indian Management Association has released the admit cards for Management Aptitude test (MAT 2021) at its official website mat.aima.in. The MBA candidates can download their admit cards by logging into the AIMA admission portal using their credentials. They will have to carry the MAT admit card to the examination hall. The MAT will take place on February 16 in the form of a computer-based test. MAT admit card consists of details including the candidate’s name, exam timings and exam-day guidelines.

Read More|| MAT 2021 Registration Deadline Extended Till February 16

MAT admit card 2021 will have details including name of the candidate, date of birth of the candidate, registration number, candidate’s photograph, exam date and time, test centre address, test centre barcode, reporting time and exam day guidelines.

Steps to download AIMA MAT admit card





Step 1 Visit the official website mat.aima.in

Step 2 Click on the ‘Download’ tab

Step 3 From the drop down menu select ‘MAT admit card’

Step 4 Enter the login credentials such as registration number and date of birth. Click on the ‘Submit’ tab

Step 5 Candidates will be redirected to a page displaying the MAT hall ticket

Step 6 Download and print the MAT exam admit card

In case the MBA candidates find any error on their MAT admit cards, they could contact the helpdesk at 011-47673000 or mat@aima.in.

MAT is conducted for admissions into the participating institutes.