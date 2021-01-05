MAT 2020 Result Declared For December Session

MAT 2020 result for December session has been released in online mode on its official website - mat.aima.in. All India Management Association (AIMA) has released the result for the examination conducted in various modes- IBT, CBT, PBT mode.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Jan 5, 2021 9:34 am IST

New Delhi:

MAT 2020 result for December session has been released in online mode on its official website - mat.aima.in. All India Management Association (AIMA) has released the result for the examination conducted in various modes- IBT, CBT, PBT mode. All those candidates who took the examination can check their AIMA MAT result December session using their login credentials (roll number and registration number).

MAT result December 2020: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website of AIMA MAT - mat.aima.in.

Step 2: Click on the link that reads “Download/View MAT Results” in the menu bar.

Step 3: MAT result 2020 December session page will open.

Step 4: Enter your login credentials such as (Roll number and Registration number).

Step 5: Click on the “Submit” tab.

Step 6: MAT 2020 result for the December session will be displayed on the screen.

Step 7: Download and take its print out for future reference.

MAT exam 2020 was held from November 21 to December 24 in internet-based test (IBT). On December 6 the exam was conducted in the paper-based test (PBT), and on December 28, computer-based test (CBT) was held.

AIMA MAT results
