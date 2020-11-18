MAT 2020 Admit Card Released At Mat.aima.in; Test From November 21

The All India Management Association (AIMA) has released the MAT admit cards 2020 on the official website. Candidates who have registered for the Management Aptitude Test (MAT) can download the MAT 2020 admit cards from mat.aima.in. MAT is conducted for admission to postgraduate management programmes. MAT 2020 is held as an all-India exam. MAT will be conducted as an internet-based test in remote-proctored mode.

MAT 2020 Admit Card -- Direct Link

The eligibility test of MAT 2020 will comprise 200 multiple choice questions. The duration of MAT is 150 minutes. MAT is scheduled to be held between November 21 and November 23 through remote-proctored computer-based test.

MAT 2020 Admit Card: To Download

Step 1: Visit the official website of AIMA

Step 2: Select the tab designated for MAT 2020 admit card

Step 3: Login at the applicants’ portal

Step 4: Insert the MAT 2020 application numbers and dates of birth

Step 5: Submit and download the MAT 2020 admit card

The MAT admit card 2020 has mention of details including the name of the candidate, mode of test, reporting time, exam roll number, registration number, candidate’s category, candidate’s signature, exam day instructions, candidate’s photograph and date of the examination.