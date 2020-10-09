  • Home
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for including masters degree in Tamil as one of the minimum qualifications for admissions to the two-year Post-graduate Diploma in Archaeology in Noida's Pt Deendayal Upadhyaya Institute of Archaeology.

Education | ANI | Updated: Oct 9, 2020 7:51 pm IST | Source: ANI

Tamil To Be One Of The Minimum Qualifications Of PGD In Archaeology
Chennai:

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for including Masters degree in Tamil as one of the minimum qualification criteria for admissions to the two-year postgraduate diploma (PGD) in Archaeology in Noida's Pt Deendayal Upadhyaya Institute of Archaeology.

"I would like to express my heartfelt thanks to our Hon'ble Prime Minister @PMOIndia (Narendra Modi)ji, for the immediate response to my request to include Master's degree in Tamil as one of the minimum qualification criteria for the two-year Post-Graduate Diploma in Archaeology course," Chief Minister Palaniswami tweeted.

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), under the Union Culture Ministry, had recently published an advertisement for the admission to the two-year Post-graduate diploma programme for the 2020-22 session at Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Institute of Archaeology, in which masters degree in several languages, including Sanskrit, was mentioned as the minimum qualification. Pointing out that Tamil was omitted from the list, Mr Palaniswami had written to PM Modi.

Mr Palaniswami on Thursday had urged Prime Minister Modi to direct the ASI to include the masters degree in Tamil in the list of minimum qualification for the admission to the PG diploma course.

After the central government included the South Indian language, the Tamil Nadu CM wrote to the PM Modi again on Friday, thanking him for the "immediate response" to his request.

He also posted a copy of the letter, addressed to PM Modi.

"I appreciate the prompt response and once again thank you for the immediate action in the matter," his letter dated October 9 read.

Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi
