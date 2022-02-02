  • Home
  • Education
  • Master Plan Discussed For Redevelopment Of AIIMS Into 'World-Class University': Anil Baijal

Master Plan Discussed For Redevelopment Of AIIMS Into 'World-Class University': Anil Baijal

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), located in the heart of Delhi, was set up in 1956 and is run by the central government.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Feb 2, 2022 11:10 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

IIT Kanpur Launches Two Weeks Online Course On ‘Natural Language Processing’
Delhi University To Hold Academic Council Meeting On February 9 To Discuss UG Curriculum Framework
High Court Issues Notice To Delhi Government On Plea Challenging Provisions Of Delhi Technical Institutions
UGC Releases Draft National Higher Educational Qualification Framework
Union Budget 2022-23 Disappoints Majority Of Student Bodies
Ministry Of External Affairs Invites Application For Internship Programme; Details Here
Master Plan Discussed For Redevelopment Of AIIMS Into 'World-Class University': Anil Baijal
Anil Baijal said a meeting was held to discuss a master plan to redevelop the AIIMS here into a "world-class university"
New Delhi:

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Wednesday said a meeting was held to discuss a master plan to redevelop the AIIMS here into a "world-class university". In a tweet, Mr Baijal said the CEO of NITI Aayog, vice-chairman of the DDA and AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria and other senior officials of the institute took part in the meeting.

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), located in the heart of Delhi, was set up in 1956 and is run by the central government.

"Chaired a meeting regarding Master Plan for the redevelopment of AIIMS, New Delhi into a world class Medical University along with CEO NITI Aayog, VC DDA , Dr Randeep Guleria-AIIMS and other senior officials of AIIMS," he tweeted.

While appreciating the highlights of the master plan, it was decided to put in place an "institutional mechanism" to coordinate and facilitate timely grant of NOCs and clearances required for the project from different departments and agencies, including the DDA and the local bodies, he said.

"It was agreed to meet periodically under the Chairpersonship of Hon'ble LG to review the status of approvals granted and to consider any inter agency coordination issues that may arise. Conveyed best wishes for successful completion of the project," he tweeted and shared a photograph of a layout model related to the project.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) AIIMS admission
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE Term 1 Result 2021 LIVE: Update On 10th, 12th Results Date, How To Download Score Card
Live | CBSE Term 1 Result 2021 LIVE: Update On 10th, 12th Results Date, How To Download Score Card
IIT Kanpur Launches Two Weeks Online Course On ‘Natural Language Processing’
IIT Kanpur Launches Two Weeks Online Course On ‘Natural Language Processing’
NEET UG Counselling 2021: Revised Schedule Shortly, Says MCC
NEET UG Counselling 2021: Revised Schedule Shortly, Says MCC
32 Per Cent Funds Earmarked Under Poshan Abhiyan Remain Unspent By States, UTs: Official Data
32 Per Cent Funds Earmarked Under Poshan Abhiyan Remain Unspent By States, UTs: Official Data
GATE 2022: From Admit Card Guidelines To Supreme Court Plea; Here’s All You Need To Know
GATE 2022: From Admit Card Guidelines To Supreme Court Plea; Here’s All You Need To Know
.......................... Advertisement ..........................