Master Plan Discussed For Redevelopment Of AIIMS Into 'World-Class University': Anil Baijal

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Wednesday said a meeting was held to discuss a master plan to redevelop the AIIMS here into a "world-class university". In a tweet, Mr Baijal said the CEO of NITI Aayog, vice-chairman of the DDA and AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria and other senior officials of the institute took part in the meeting.

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), located in the heart of Delhi, was set up in 1956 and is run by the central government.

"Chaired a meeting regarding Master Plan for the redevelopment of AIIMS, New Delhi into a world class Medical University along with CEO NITI Aayog, VC DDA , Dr Randeep Guleria-AIIMS and other senior officials of AIIMS," he tweeted.

While appreciating the highlights of the master plan, it was decided to put in place an "institutional mechanism" to coordinate and facilitate timely grant of NOCs and clearances required for the project from different departments and agencies, including the DDA and the local bodies, he said.

"It was agreed to meet periodically under the Chairpersonship of Hon'ble LG to review the status of approvals granted and to consider any inter agency coordination issues that may arise. Conveyed best wishes for successful completion of the project," he tweeted and shared a photograph of a layout model related to the project.

