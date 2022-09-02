Marksheet, Migration Certificate On DigiLocker Equally Valid, Confirms CBSE

CBSE Class 12 digital marksheet cum passing certificates and migration certificates

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued important information directing colleges and universities to accept digital copy of Class 12 marksheet cum passing certificates and migration certificates. CBSE has issued an official notification related to the authenticity of digital marksheet and migration certificate on its official website- cbse.gov.in. In the notice, board has informed colleges and universities granting admissions, that these certificates with digital signatures of the controller of examinations are ‘legally valid’.

CBSE’s statement came after the board observed that certain universities asked students to submit a paper printed copy of the migration certificate. “It has come to the notice that certain universities are asking the students to submit the paper printed copy of the migration certificate. Though, CBSE is supplying the printed copy to the students, shortly, however, it is informed that documents such as marksheet cum passing certificate and migration certificate available in DigiLocker with digital signature are also legally valid and should be accepted by all higher education institutions,” CBSE said in a statement.

The CBSE Board Class 12 result 2022 was declared on July 22 and the overall pass percentage was recorded at 92.71%. “Immediately after the declaration of result, marksheet cum passing certificate and migration certificate of students have been made available in their DigiLocker. Both the documents available in the DigiLocker are digitally signed by the controller of examinations,” the board added.

Dr Sanyam Bhardwaj, Controller of Examinations, CBSE requested University Grants Commission (UGC) to direct all education institutions to accept the digital copy with QR code and digital signature made available in the DigiLocker of the students by the CBSE.