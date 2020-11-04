Mark Sheets Of HPBOSE Compartment Result To Be Issued After Submission Of Self-Declaration Form

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) on Wednesday said that Classes 10 and 12 students with improved marks after compartment exam re-evaluation or scrutiny will be required to submit their certificates with a self-declaration or certification. Earlier, the last date to submit certificates was October 24, 2020. According to an official statement, candidates are now required to submit their certificates declaring that they will not use the improved marks to claim any benefit.

“Candidates who could not submit their certificates within the stipulated time can now submit the earlier certificates with self-declaration/certification that they will not claim any benefit or change in the merit list and scholarship,” the board said.

New certificates will be issued after self-declaration submitted by students, the board added.

HPBOSE compartment exam result was announced earlier this week. This year, the pass percentage stood at 49.75%.

Compartment candidates can apply for re-evaluation online at hpbose.org till November 17, 2020. For re-evaluation of each paper, candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 500 and for re-totalling, a fee of Rs 400 is to be paid.

To apply for re-evaluation, a candidate must score at least 20% in the subject. Offline applications will not be accepted by the board.