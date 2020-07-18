'Manodarpan', MHRD's Mental Health Initiative , To Be Inaugurated On July 21

  • Home
The 'Manodarpan' initiative of Government of India will be inaugurated by Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on July 21, 2020.

Education | Edited by Anisha Kumari | Updated: Jul 18, 2020 1:54 pm IST

Manodarpan is an initiative by MHRD for mental health well-being of students
New Delhi:

The 'Manodarpan' initiative of Government of India will be inaugurated by Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on July 21, 2020. 'Manodarpan' is an initiative under the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan' to provide psychosocial support for mental health and well-being to students.

'Manodarpan' covers a wide range of activities to provide psychosocial support to students, teachers and families for Mental Health and Emotional Wellbeing during the COVID outbreak and beyond.

As part of the initiative, a web-page named 'Manodarpan' has been created which contains advisory, practical tips, posters, videos, do's and don'ts for psychosocial support, FAQs and online query system.

A toll-free helpline will also be launched as part of the initiative for a country-wide outreach to students from schools, colleges and universities. Through this helpline tele-counselling will be provided to the students to address their mental health and psychosocial issues.

The helpline will be managed by experienced counselors and psychologists and other mental health professionals. The helpline will continue beyond the Covid-19 situation.

About 500 experienced counsellors have been enrolled to implement the national helpline, and 100 counsellors have been mapped to commence the first phase for students.

The inauguration program will be streamed live on Twitter and Facebook accounts of the HRD Minister.

