Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi Speaks To Students Who Cleared Board Exams

PM Modi interacts with students on 'Mann ki Baat'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to some top scorers of board exams in today's 'Mann Ki Baat'. Speaking about how in recent years people from small towns and villages have made their mark in sports and other fields, he said that something similar can be seen in board exam results which were recently announced. HE went on to converse with students from villages and smaller towns who were successful in the board exams this year.

PM spoke to Kritika Nandal from Panipat in Haryana who said that her mother was her biggest inspiration in her life. She said that despite struggles in life, her mother has remained strong and bold and inspires her to become strong too.

Ms. Nandal also shared her plans of becoming a doctor in future to which the PM went on to praise the profession as one dedicated completely to the service of society.

Prime Minister then spoke to Vinayak, a student from Ernakulam, Kerala.

Vinayak informed the PM that he plays badminton and has been trained by his teachers in school itself. He has visited the neighbouring state of Tamil Nadu for playing badminton on behalf of his school. He also apprised the PM of his plans of studying in Delhi University.

Prime Minister asked him if he had any messages for students who would give board exams in future. Mr. Vinayak said that hard work and proper time utilization are the key to success.

After Vinayak, Prime Minister spoke to Usman Saifi from Amroha in Uttar Pradesh.

PM asked him if he was happy with his results to which he replied in affirmative. He then told PM that his favorite subject in school was Mathematics. Upon asking how he got interested in mathematics, Mr. Saifi told that his interest in mathematics is due to a teacher, Mr. Rajat, who taught mathematics very well.

Mr. Saifi said that mathematics is a subject which becomes more interesting with practice.

PM Modi then asked him about online Vedic Mathematics classes and said that perfecting Vedic Mathematics will help him calculate at the speed of computer. Mr. Saifi also told PM that he writes on current affairs topics in his spare time.

About his future plans, he told the PM that he has cleared JEE Main exam in first attempt and will appear for the second JEE Main in September. He wishes to get a Bachelor degree from IIT and then clear UPSC Civil Services to become an IAS.

Prime Minister then spoke to Kaniga from Namakkal in Tamil Nadu. He asked Ms. Kaniga about how she prepared for the board exams. She said that she had been working hard since beginning. She expected 485 or 486 marks out of 500 and got 490 (98 per cent marks).

Ms. Kaniga too said that her favorite subject was Mathematics and plans to become a Doctor in AFMC. She informed the Prime Minister that her father is a driver and elder sister is studying in MBBS.

At the end of his interaction with students, PM Modi said that all students should share their stories in their own voice and inspire the whole country.







