MANIT Bhopal: Last Year’s BTech Cut-Off

Candidates can check the detailed JEE Main cut-off for MANIT Bhopal from the table provided below.

Education | Written By Ruchika Chauhan | Updated: Jun 5, 2021 3:29 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Ladakh: Financial Assistance To Meritorious Students For JEE, NEET, CLAT Coaching
NIT Raipur: JEE Main Previous Year’s BTech Cut-Off
NEET, JEE: NSUI Writes To Centre For Age Relaxation, Extra Attempts
JEE Main: Last Year’s Cut-Off For NIT Delhi
MJPRU Bareilly To Use JEE Main, UPCET Scores To Admit Students
VITEEE, SRMJEE, State CETs: Latest Updates On Engineering Entrance Exams Other Than JEE Main
MANIT Bhopal: Last Year’s BTech Cut-Off
Check JEE Main MANIT Bhopal cut-off below
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

JEE Main cut-off for Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (MANIT) Bhopal is the minimum rank that candidates require to get admission. The JEE Main cut-off for admission is declared by Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) on its official website, josaa.nic.in. Several factors play a role in determining the cutoffs such as the difficulty level of JEE Main, the total number of seats available in the institute, the number of candidates who appeared for the exam, previous year’s cutoff trends.

Recommended: Know all about JEE Main. Click Here | Improve Your Score with JEE Main Rank Booster.  Know More

JoSAA conducted six counselling rounds last year. After completion of the counselling process, JoSAA releases the opening and closing ranks for all the rounds. According to the previous year’s cut-off statistics, the last rank at which a general category candidate secured a seat in MANIT Bhopal under home state quota was 43969 for Materials Science and Metallurgical Engineering.

An idea of the previous year’s cutoff helps candidates to mark their preferences wisely during the choice filling process. Candidates can check the detailed JEE Main cut-off for MANIT Bhopal from the table provided below.

JEE Main 2020 Cut-off for MANIT Bhopal

Course

Category

HS-CR

OS-CR

CSE

Gen Male

8292

6509

Gen Female

15296

11841

EWS Male

1531

1096

EWS Female

2462

2364

OBC Male

3380

2607

OBC Female

8746

5927

SC Male

1832

1511

SC Female

4513

2296

ST Male

1428

584

ST Female

1700

1413

ECE

Gen Male

13395

12496

Gen Female

22195

17440

EWS Male

2627

2196

EWS Female

4847

4498

OBC Male

5655

4545

OBC Female

14277

8010

SC Male

3333

3267

SC Female

6458

5617

ST Male

2154

1280

ST Female

2402

1254

ME

Gen Male

26461

23421

Gen Female

44302

40825

EWS Male

5480

4294

EWS Female

9309

7784

OBC Male

10125

7918

OBC Female

23081

16978

SC Male

5460

4979

SC Female

9832

9157

ST Male

2805

1918

ST Female

1998

2172

EE

Gen Male

19229

18017

Gen Female

27406

25659

EWS Male

3820

2958

EWS Female

5218

5522

OBC Male

7107

5985

OBC Female

18451

12447

SC Male

4336

3942

SC Female

8145

6299

ST Male

2185

1635

ST Female

2989

1520


HS CR: Home State Closing Rank
OS CR: Other State Closing Rank

Click here for more Education News
JEE Main 2021
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
AICTE Invites Universities, Colleges To Join 'Young Warrior Movement' Against COVID
AICTE Invites Universities, Colleges To Join 'Young Warrior Movement' Against COVID
Free Education For 23 Kids Orphaned Due To Covid In Last 1 Year: Punjab Official
Free Education For 23 Kids Orphaned Due To Covid In Last 1 Year: Punjab Official
“Expecting Conducive Atmosphere Around July 5”: ICAI President On Holding Exams
“Expecting Conducive Atmosphere Around July 5”: ICAI President On Holding Exams
Goa Government Seeks Data On Students Orphaned Due To COVID-19
Goa Government Seeks Data On Students Orphaned Due To COVID-19
Punjab: 1.40 Lakh Students Participated In NTSE Baseline Exam
Punjab: 1.40 Lakh Students Participated In NTSE Baseline Exam
.......................... Advertisement ..........................