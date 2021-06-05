MANIT Bhopal: Last Year’s BTech Cut-Off
JEE Main cut-off for Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (MANIT) Bhopal is the minimum rank that candidates require to get admission. The JEE Main cut-off for admission is declared by Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) on its official website, josaa.nic.in. Several factors play a role in determining the cutoffs such as the difficulty level of JEE Main, the total number of seats available in the institute, the number of candidates who appeared for the exam, previous year’s cutoff trends.
JoSAA conducted six counselling rounds last year. After completion of the counselling process, JoSAA releases the opening and closing ranks for all the rounds. According to the previous year’s cut-off statistics, the last rank at which a general category candidate secured a seat in MANIT Bhopal under home state quota was 43969 for Materials Science and Metallurgical Engineering.
An idea of the previous year’s cutoff helps candidates to mark their preferences wisely during the choice filling process. Candidates can check the detailed JEE Main cut-off for MANIT Bhopal from the table provided below.
JEE Main 2020 Cut-off for MANIT Bhopal
Course
Category
HS-CR
OS-CR
CSE
Gen Male
8292
6509
Gen Female
15296
11841
EWS Male
1531
1096
EWS Female
2462
2364
OBC Male
3380
2607
OBC Female
8746
5927
SC Male
1832
1511
SC Female
4513
2296
ST Male
1428
584
ST Female
1700
1413
ECE
Gen Male
13395
12496
Gen Female
22195
17440
EWS Male
2627
2196
EWS Female
4847
4498
OBC Male
5655
4545
OBC Female
14277
8010
SC Male
3333
3267
SC Female
6458
5617
ST Male
2154
1280
ST Female
2402
1254
ME
Gen Male
26461
23421
Gen Female
44302
40825
EWS Male
5480
4294
EWS Female
9309
7784
OBC Male
10125
7918
OBC Female
23081
16978
SC Male
5460
4979
SC Female
9832
9157
ST Male
2805
1918
ST Female
1998
2172
EE
Gen Male
19229
18017
Gen Female
27406
25659
EWS Male
3820
2958
EWS Female
5218
5522
OBC Male
7107
5985
OBC Female
18451
12447
SC Male
4336
3942
SC Female
8145
6299
ST Male
2185
1635
ST Female
2989
1520
HS CR: Home State Closing Rank
OS CR: Other State Closing Rank