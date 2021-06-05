MANIT Bhopal: Last Year’s BTech Cut-Off

Image credit: Shutterstock Check JEE Main MANIT Bhopal cut-off below

JEE Main cut-off for Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (MANIT) Bhopal is the minimum rank that candidates require to get admission. The JEE Main cut-off for admission is declared by Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) on its official website, josaa.nic.in. Several factors play a role in determining the cutoffs such as the difficulty level of JEE Main, the total number of seats available in the institute, the number of candidates who appeared for the exam, previous year’s cutoff trends.

JoSAA conducted six counselling rounds last year. After completion of the counselling process, JoSAA releases the opening and closing ranks for all the rounds. According to the previous year's cut-off statistics, the last rank at which a general category candidate secured a seat in MANIT Bhopal under home state quota was 43969 for Materials Science and Metallurgical Engineering.



An idea of the previous year’s cutoff helps candidates to mark their preferences wisely during the choice filling process. Candidates can check the detailed JEE Main cut-off for MANIT Bhopal from the table provided below.

JEE Main 2020 Cut-off for MANIT Bhopal

Course Category HS-CR OS-CR CSE Gen Male 8292 6509 Gen Female 15296 11841 EWS Male 1531 1096 EWS Female 2462 2364 OBC Male 3380 2607 OBC Female 8746 5927 SC Male 1832 1511 SC Female 4513 2296 ST Male 1428 584 ST Female 1700 1413 ECE Gen Male 13395 12496 Gen Female 22195 17440 EWS Male 2627 2196 EWS Female 4847 4498 OBC Male 5655 4545 OBC Female 14277 8010 SC Male 3333 3267 SC Female 6458 5617 ST Male 2154 1280 ST Female 2402 1254 ME Gen Male 26461 23421 Gen Female 44302 40825 EWS Male 5480 4294 EWS Female 9309 7784 OBC Male 10125 7918 OBC Female 23081 16978 SC Male 5460 4979 SC Female 9832 9157 ST Male 2805 1918 ST Female 1998 2172 EE Gen Male 19229 18017 Gen Female 27406 25659 EWS Male 3820 2958 EWS Female 5218 5522 OBC Male 7107 5985 OBC Female 18451 12447 SC Male 4336 3942 SC Female 8145 6299 ST Male 2185 1635 ST Female 2989 1520





HS CR: Home State Closing Rank

OS CR: Other State Closing Rank