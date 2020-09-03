MANIT Bhopal: Know Previous Year JEE Main Cutoff
Admissions to MANIT Bhopal B.Tech courses is on the basis of JEE Main ranks. For any aspirant to know what that is, they need to check the JEE Main cutoff for MANIT Bhopal. The ranks at which the admissions close is the MANIT Bhopal JEE Main cutoff. These vary depending upon the gender of the student, category, branch chosen, home state or other state quotas etc.
Factors that play a role in determining the JEE Main cutoff of MANIT Bhopal are the seats available for a branch, the number of students applying for it, the difficulty level of JEE Main etc.
The most preferred engineering branch by students these days is Computer Science Engineering and therefore the rank required to get admission in this branch will be high.
JEE Main cutoff for MANIT Bhopal will be declared for each round by JoSAA during the counselling. Students can refer to the previous year’s cutoff for 50% home state quota and 50% other state quotas in the table below.
JEE Main 2019 Cutoff for MANIT Bhopal
Course Name
Category
HS-CR
OS-CR
CSE
OBC Male
3079
2404
OBC Female
6890
4869
EWS Male
1089
918
EWS Female
1775
1577
Gen Male
8442
7290
Gen Female
12387
10640
SC Male
1957
1581
SC Female
2919
2191
ST Male
800
813
ST Female
1883
1279
EE
OBC Male
6418
5075
OBC Female
11469
8571
EWS Male
2332
2081
EWS Female
3970
3660
Gen Male
16898
15602
Gen Female
23605
23686
SC Male
4457
3131
SC Female
7020
3877
ST Male
1966
1192
ST Female
3568
1084
ECE
OBC Male
5912
4410
OBC Female
9396
7219
EWS Male
1998
1654
EWS Female
2802
-
Gen Male
13274
12504
Gen Female
19572
16571
SC Male
3861
2738
SC Female
4972
4118
ST Male
1886
1286
ST Female
3373
2040
ME
OBC Male
7858
6346
OBC Female
13405
12167
EWS Male
2724
2387
EWS Female
5079
4801
Gen Male
20625
18418
Gen Female
38109
31634
SC Male
5770
3622
SC Female
6689
6783
ST Male
2132
1431
ST Female
4658
2294
HS-CR: Home State Closing Rank
OS-CR: Other State Closing Rank
Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will release the counselling schedule in October after the JEE Advanced results are declared.