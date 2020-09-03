MANIT Bhopal: Know Previous year JEE Main Cutoff

  • Home
Admissions to MANIT Bhopal B.Tech courses is on the basis of JEE Main ranks. For any aspirant to know what that is, they need to check the JEE Main cutoff for MANIT Bhopal.

Education | Written By Ruchika Chauhan | Updated: Sep 3, 2020 3:31 pm IST | Source: Careers360

New Delhi:

Admissions to MANIT Bhopal B.Tech courses is on the basis of JEE Main ranks. For any aspirant to know what that is, they need to check the JEE Main cutoff for MANIT Bhopal. The ranks at which the admissions close is the MANIT Bhopal JEE Main cutoff. These vary depending upon the gender of the student, category, branch chosen, home state or other state quotas etc.

Factors that play a role in determining the JEE Main cutoff of MANIT Bhopal are the seats available for a branch, the number of students applying for it, the difficulty level of JEE Main etc.

The most preferred engineering branch by students these days is Computer Science Engineering and therefore the rank required to get admission in this branch will be high.

JEE Main cutoff for MANIT Bhopal will be declared for each round by JoSAA during the counselling. Students can refer to the previous year’s cutoff for 50% home state quota and 50% other state quotas in the table below.

JEE Main 2019 Cutoff for MANIT Bhopal


Course Name

Category

HS-CR

OS-CR

CSE

OBC Male

3079

2404

OBC Female

6890

4869

EWS Male

1089

918

EWS Female

1775

1577

Gen Male

8442

7290

Gen Female

12387

10640

SC Male

1957

1581

SC Female

2919

2191

ST Male

800

813

ST Female

1883

1279

EE

OBC Male

6418

5075

OBC Female

11469

8571

EWS Male

2332

2081

EWS Female

3970

3660

Gen Male

16898

15602

Gen Female

23605

23686

SC Male

4457

3131

SC Female

7020

3877

ST Male

1966

1192

ST Female

3568

1084

ECE

OBC Male

5912

4410

OBC Female

9396

7219

EWS Male

1998

1654

EWS Female

2802

-

Gen Male

13274

12504

Gen Female

19572

16571

SC Male

3861

2738

SC Female

4972

4118

ST Male

1886

1286

ST Female

3373

2040

ME

OBC Male

7858

6346

OBC Female

13405

12167

EWS Male

2724

2387

EWS Female

5079

4801

Gen Male

20625

18418

Gen Female

38109

31634

SC Male

5770

3622

SC Female

6689

6783

ST Male

2132

1431

ST Female

4658

2294


HS-CR: Home State Closing Rank
OS-CR: Other State Closing Rank

Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will release the counselling schedule in October after the JEE Advanced results are declared.

