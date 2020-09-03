MANIT Bhopal: Know Previous year JEE Main Cutoff

Admissions to MANIT Bhopal B.Tech courses is on the basis of JEE Main ranks. For any aspirant to know what that is, they need to check the JEE Main cutoff for MANIT Bhopal. The ranks at which the admissions close is the MANIT Bhopal JEE Main cutoff. These vary depending upon the gender of the student, category, branch chosen, home state or other state quotas etc.

Factors that play a role in determining the JEE Main cutoff of MANIT Bhopal are the seats available for a branch, the number of students applying for it, the difficulty level of JEE Main etc.

The most preferred engineering branch by students these days is Computer Science Engineering and therefore the rank required to get admission in this branch will be high.

JEE Main cutoff for MANIT Bhopal will be declared for each round by JoSAA during the counselling. Students can refer to the previous year’s cutoff for 50% home state quota and 50% other state quotas in the table below.

JEE Main 2019 Cutoff for MANIT Bhopal





Course Name Category HS-CR OS-CR CSE OBC Male 3079 2404 OBC Female 6890 4869 EWS Male 1089 918 EWS Female 1775 1577 Gen Male 8442 7290 Gen Female 12387 10640 SC Male 1957 1581 SC Female 2919 2191 ST Male 800 813 ST Female 1883 1279 EE OBC Male 6418 5075 OBC Female 11469 8571 EWS Male 2332 2081 EWS Female 3970 3660 Gen Male 16898 15602 Gen Female 23605 23686 SC Male 4457 3131 SC Female 7020 3877 ST Male 1966 1192 ST Female 3568 1084 ECE OBC Male 5912 4410 OBC Female 9396 7219 EWS Male 1998 1654 EWS Female 2802 - Gen Male 13274 12504 Gen Female 19572 16571 SC Male 3861 2738 SC Female 4972 4118 ST Male 1886 1286 ST Female 3373 2040 ME OBC Male 7858 6346 OBC Female 13405 12167 EWS Male 2724 2387 EWS Female 5079 4801 Gen Male 20625 18418 Gen Female 38109 31634 SC Male 5770 3622 SC Female 6689 6783 ST Male 2132 1431 ST Female 4658 2294





HS-CR: Home State Closing Rank

OS-CR: Other State Closing Rank

Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will release the counselling schedule in October after the JEE Advanced results are declared.