Manish Sisodia Reaches Out To Ambedkar University Student, Gets Her Fine Cancelled

The student was fined Rs 5,000 for “derogatory remarks” against CM Arvind Kejriwal

A few days after Ambedkar University Delhi’s (AUD) decision to impose a fine of Rs 5,000 on a student for allegedly posting “derogatory remarks” against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at the annual convocation held in December last year, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has directed the Principal Secretary, Higher Education, to ensure that her fine is cancelled and that she faces no further punishment for her remarks.

Mr Sisodia, who is also Delhi’s Education Minister, said no action should be taken against any student for expressing their views, which may be different from the government or the university, unless it is against the social fabric or against constitutional values.

The Delhi Deputy CM said universities should be a safe place for students to voice their opinions and no student should be punished for exercising their right to free speech within the university space.

“This is not the vision I have for my country or any (of) our universities. If voices of criticism and dissent can not be expressed against political leaders in our country, then we are no longer a democracy but a dictatorship,” Mr Sisodia said.

The university's convocation was held on December 23 last year with Arvind Kejriwal as the chief guest. In a statement, the university said the student started disrupting it using the YouTube chat room.

"The comments made by the student were derogatory/slur/distasteful...the conduct... was unbecoming of a student and was against the values for which Dr B R Ambedkar University stands. The action was taken as the conduct of the student was in violation of the code of discipline prescribed and notified for the students of AUD," the university said.

An order by the university on June 30 stated the student will be allowed to appear for the exams after compliance with the punishment and that it was "dropping the penalty of suspension" since she was in her final semester.

The All India Students' Association (AISA) said the student has been fined Rs 5,000 for an "online protest against the university's fee hike and discrepancies in the implementation of the reservation policy".

Mr Sisodia directed the Principal Secretary to issue relevant directions to universities under the Delhi government to ensure no such action is taken against students in the future.