Manish Sisodia To Present Delhi Education Model At Education World Forum 2022 In London On Monday

"Will share the story of 'restoring faith in govt school system' before education ministers and educationists from 112 countries, who are gathered here to discuss the future of education," Deputy Chief Minister said.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: May 23, 2022 2:38 pm IST

New Delhi:

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia will present the 'Delhi Education Model' at the Education World Forum 2022 in London on Monday. "Will present 'Delhi Education Model' at Education World Forum 2022 in London today," he tweeted. (Read More: All Local Languages Are National Languages Under The NEP: Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan)

"Will share the story of 'restoring faith in govt school system' before education ministers and educationists from 112 countries, who are gathered here to discuss the future of education," Mr Sisodia added.

(This story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia
