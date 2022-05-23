Manish Sisodia To Present Delhi Education Model At Education World Forum 2022 In London On Monday

Manish Sisodia will present the 'Delhi Education Model' at the Education World Forum 2022 in London

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia will present the 'Delhi Education Model' at the Education World Forum 2022 in London on Monday. "Will present 'Delhi Education Model' at Education World Forum 2022 in London today," he tweeted. (Read More: All Local Languages Are National Languages Under The NEP: Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan)

"Will share the story of 'restoring faith in govt school system' before education ministers and educationists from 112 countries, who are gathered here to discuss the future of education," Mr Sisodia added.

