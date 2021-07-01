Manish Sisodia Lays Foundation Stone Of Innovative Auditorium At IP University

  • Home
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on July 1 laid the foundation stone for the ‘innovative three-in-one auditorium-cum-placement cell and open air theatre’ at the Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (IP University).

Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jul 1, 2021 5:12 pm IST

The project will be completed in a nine-month timeline with an estimated cost of Rs 25 crore, IPU Vice-Chancellor Professor Mahesh Verma said
Image credit: IP University
New Delhi:

The project will be completed in a nine-month timeline with an estimated cost of Rs 25 crore, IP University Vice-Chancellor Professor Mahesh Verma said.

“The seating capacity of this auditorium will be around 750 and for open air theatre, it will be about 1,500. Structural cooling system, radiant cooling, thermal storage, rainwater harvesting, wastewater management like innovative things have been planned there to give it a cutting-edge infrastructural outlook,” informed the Vice-Chancellor.

Speaking on the occasion, the Delhi Deputy CM said it was a need of the university for a long time to have the facility.

Throwing light on the current education scenario due to COVID-19, Mr Sisodia said that the education sector has been badly affected due to the pandemic. However, there is a need to find a way out to mitigate the damage and to “run the show smoothly “in such adverse conditions, Mr Sisodia said, according to IP University.

Mr Sisodia, who is also Delhi’s Education Minister, called upon teachers of IPU to share innovative methods of teaching for the larger interest of students of other universities. “It is time to learn from each other,” said Mr Sisodia.

Mr Sisodia also planted saplings at the campus and paid tribute to the staff of the university who lost their lives due to COVID-19, the university said.

Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi
