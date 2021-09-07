  • Home
  • Education
  • Manish Sisodia Launches "Business Blasters" Programme For Delhi Government Schools

Manish Sisodia Launches "Business Blasters" Programme For Delhi Government Schools

In an effort aimed at helping youth acquire business skills, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday launched the "Business Blasters" programme for Delhi government school students of Classes 11 and 12.

Education | ANI | Updated: Sep 7, 2021 5:00 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

PM Modi Addresses Shikshak Parv; Inaugurates Sign Language Dictionary, Other Educational Initiatives
Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Address Shikshak Parv Today
DTC Says Can't Provide Buses To Schools, Asks Them To Look For Alternatives
Afghan Crisis: Delhi's Refugee School Faces Uncertain Future As Funds Dwindle
Delhi Government To Give Rs 2,000 To 3.5 Lakh Students To Start Businesses
Three Government School Students Test Positive For COVID-19
Manish Sisodia Launches
Manish Sisodia launches Business Blasters for students of Class 11-12
New Delhi:

In an effort aimed at helping youth acquire business skills, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday launched the "Business Blasters" programme for Delhi government school students of Classes 11 and 12.

"The Business Blasters program will serve as a milestone in the progress of the country. It has been launched for students of Delhi government schools of Classes 11-12," said Mr Sisodia during the launch of the programme at Thyagaraj Stadium in the national capital.

Speaking on the occasion, he also laid emphasis on the youth becoming job creators rather than job seekers.

"That day is not far when youth will create employment instead of asking for it. We have to create an image that India is a country of literate and able youth who do not ask for jobs but create them," he said.

Mr Sisodia, who is also the Delhi Education Minister, said the country does not have enough jobs for the youth who have completed their education and added that the Delhi government will organise competitions at the district and state level for youth.

"Under this program, children will be trained for entrepreneurship skills. Competitions will be held at the district and state levels. A total of 1000 children will qualify for the district-level competition from which 10 winners be selected. These winners will get direct admission to Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women (IGDTUW), Delhi Technological University (DTU), Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) and Netaji Subhas University of Technology (NSUT)," Mr Sisodia noted.

The "Business Blasters" programme was started at the School of Excellence in Khichripur under a pilot project. Its purpose was to inculcate the belief in children that whatever work they do, they should do it with an entrepreneurial mindset. In this project, nine groups of 41 children were formed and each child was given seed money of at least Rs 1,000. These children made huge profits in the project.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Manish Sisodia
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
AP EAPCET 2021 Result Tomorrow; Around 1.6 Lakh Students Await
AP EAPCET 2021 Result Tomorrow; Around 1.6 Lakh Students Await
Assam’s Fee Waiving Scheme For College Admission, Pragyan Bharti, To Continue In 2021-22
Assam’s Fee Waiving Scheme For College Admission, Pragyan Bharti, To Continue In 2021-22
JEE Main Session 4 Answer Key Out; Candidates Can Challenge It Till September 8
JEE Main Session 4 Answer Key Out; Candidates Can Challenge It Till September 8
AP EAMCET Results 2021 Tomorrow; Here’s Where, How To Check
AP EAMCET Results 2021 Tomorrow; Here’s Where, How To Check
NEET PG 2021 Admit Card Released; Check NBE’s Exam Day Guidelines
NEET PG 2021 Admit Card Released; Check NBE’s Exam Day Guidelines
.......................... Advertisement ..........................