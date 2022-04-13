  • Home
"I was shocked and saddened by what I saw during the visit. The schools were in such dilapidated condition that it appeared that a defunct scrapyard has been opened and the kids had been asked to attend it," Sisodia in his letter to CM Patel

Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: Apr 13, 2022 8:38 pm IST | Source: Careers360
Manish Sisodia Invites Gujarat CM, Education Minister To Visit Delhi Govt Schools
Image credit: twitter.com/msisodia
New Delhi:

Two days after visiting the government primary schools in Gujarat, Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday wrote a letter to Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inviting him to visit government schools in Delhi. After visiting the government primary schools in Education Minister Jitu Vaghani's hometown Bhavnagar, Sisodia alleged that the government schools in the state are in a bad shape and also started a Twitter fight with the hashtag, #GujaratKeSchoolDekho.

Sisodia in his two page letter to CM Patel wrote, "Two days ago, I had an opportunity to visit few government schools in Gujarat which fall under the constituency of education minister Jitu Vaghani. I was shocked and saddened by what I saw during the visit. The schools were in such dilapidated condition that it appeared that a defunct scrapyard has been opened and the kids had been asked to attend it. There were spider webs in the classrooms, staffroom and verandah of school premises. In majority of classrooms, students were seen sitting on the floor and there were very few rooms with desks in them. The drinking water and toilet arrangements in these schools were in shambles. I am unable to understand how teachers and students attend seven hours of school time in premises that don’t even have toilet facility. I have also noticed that such teachers taught at these schools who were hired only on one month basis (sic).”

In his letter, Sisodia mentioned that government schools in Delhi too were in the same condition till 2015 when he took charge as the education minister. "I hope you will keep the political differences aside and visit Delhi government schools to observe the Kejriwal model of governance and how we have been able to improve our schools," Sisodia said.

