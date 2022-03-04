  • Home
  • Education
  • Manish Sisodia Inaugurates Delhi Teachers University

Manish Sisodia Inaugurates Delhi Teachers University

"It gives me great pleasure to inaugurate the 'Delhi Teachers University.' This is Delhi's first of its kind university that aims to prepare well-trained and highly qualified teachers," Sisodia tweeted

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Mar 4, 2022 12:59 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Delhi Teachers University Bill Passed In Assembly
Delhi Teachers University To Impart Training On Global Best Practices: Deputy CM Manish Sisodia
Haryana To Set Up Nursing Colleges In 6 Districts
Gujarat Presents Last Budget Before Polls; Highest Allocation For Education
Jharkhand Budget: New Education Loan Scheme Announced
JMI Placement: MBA Graduates’ Average Salary Reaches Rs 9 Lakh, Rs 25 Lakh Highest Package
Manish Sisodia Inaugurates Delhi Teachers University
Delhi Teachers University inaugurated by Deputy CM Manish Sisodia
Image credit: twitter.com/msisodia
New Delhi:

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday, March 4 inaugurated the Delhi Teachers University. "It gives me great pleasure to inaugurate the 'Delhi Teachers University.' This is Delhi's first of its kind university that aims to prepare well-trained and highly qualified teachers," Sisodia tweeted. Board Exams 2022: List of 10th, 12th Exams In March

The new 'Teachers University' is being set up at Bakkarwala village in West Delhi. The university will offer teacher education programmes such as BA-BEd and BSc-BEd to create a new generation of teachers. Students of the university will collaborate with Delhi government schools for the duration of their courses and get hands-on experience with a focus on research.

The four-storey main university block has been divided in two parts- administrative floor and education floor. The ground floor will have an administration office, whereas classes will be held on the first, second and third floors.

- With PTI Inputs

Click here for more Education News
Delhi Teacher's Training College, New Delhi Manish Sisodia
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
ICSE, ISC Term 2, Board Exams 2022 LIVE: Maharashtra HSC Exam Begins Today; List Of 10th, 12th Exams In March
Live | ICSE, ISC Term 2, Board Exams 2022 LIVE: Maharashtra HSC Exam Begins Today; List Of 10th, 12th Exams In March
Haryana To Set Up Nursing Colleges In 6 Districts
Haryana To Set Up Nursing Colleges In 6 Districts
ATMA 2022 Result Declared For February Session; How To Check
ATMA 2022 Result Declared For February Session; How To Check
Board Exams 2022 Updates: CBSE Term 1 Result Awaited, State Board Exams In March
Board Exams 2022 Updates: CBSE Term 1 Result Awaited, State Board Exams In March
Board Exams 2022 Updates: CISCE Semester 2 Time Tables Released; List Of 10th, 12th Exams This Week
Board Exams 2022 Updates: CISCE Semester 2 Time Tables Released; List Of 10th, 12th Exams This Week
.......................... Advertisement ..........................