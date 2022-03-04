Manish Sisodia Inaugurates Delhi Teachers University

Image credit: twitter.com/msisodia Delhi Teachers University inaugurated by Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday, March 4 inaugurated the Delhi Teachers University. "It gives me great pleasure to inaugurate the 'Delhi Teachers University.' This is Delhi's first of its kind university that aims to prepare well-trained and highly qualified teachers," Sisodia tweeted. Board Exams 2022: List of 10th, 12th Exams In March

It gives me great pleasure to inaugurate the 'Delhi Teachers University.' This is Delhi's first of its kind university that aims to prepare well-trained and highly qualified teachers.@ArvindKejriwal Govt aims to inspire today's students to become tomorrow's teachers. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/HoiicWIVYs — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) March 4, 2022

The new 'Teachers University' is being set up at Bakkarwala village in West Delhi. The university will offer teacher education programmes such as BA-BEd and BSc-BEd to create a new generation of teachers. Students of the university will collaborate with Delhi government schools for the duration of their courses and get hands-on experience with a focus on research.

The four-storey main university block has been divided in two parts- administrative floor and education floor. The ground floor will have an administration office, whereas classes will be held on the first, second and third floors.

- With PTI Inputs